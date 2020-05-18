Citadel and Citadel Securities, in Collaboration with EVERFI, Announce Nationwide Expansion of MarketWorks Financial Education Program

Two-thirds of young adults lack basic knowledge about investing. MarketWorks takes students through a step-by-step learning curriculum that sets a foundation for building good financial health and capability. Through an engaging, interactive learning experience, students blend economic concepts with investing topics to learn how the government, corporations and individuals come together to participate in the financial marketplace. Modules are focused on financial markets and exchanges, the global economy, company financing from startup to IPO, and fundamentals of investing. The course concludes with an interactive investment portfolio simulation.

More than 13,000 students have completed the MarketWorks course since the program launched in 2018, across 325 schools in Chicago, Dallas and New York. Students that complete the program demonstrate on average a 55 percent increase in assessment scores on key investing topics, and 56 percent more students reported feeling prepared to determine how current events will impact the markets and economy after taking the course.

"We are passionate about providing educational opportunities in finance that open pathways for success. We believe all students should have access to this curriculum that will impart critical knowledge and empower them with stronger financial decision skills in their everyday lives," said Gerald Beeson, Chief Operating Officer of Citadel and the Program's Executive Sponsor. "MarketWorks has already expanded financial understanding for more than thirteen thousand students, and we are proud to bring this program to students, families and schools across the country, especially during this time when it is needed more than ever."

Nearly all communities across the US have mandated or recommended school building closures for the remainder of the academic year, affecting approximately 51 million public school students and leaving a record number of educators and parents seeking engaging in-home, online instruction. EVERFI will work directly with its school and teacher networks nationally to provide hands-on support for administrators and teachers seeking to integrate MarketWorks into their curriculums. Citadel and Citadel Securities will also award 30 college savings scholarships to students who complete the MarketWorks program this year and submit an essay about what they learned through the course.

"EVERFI's work with Citadel and Citadel Securities reflects a deep commitment to students – both ensuring they have equal access to education that will broaden future opportunities and preparing them for lifelong financial success. With this shared goal, we are providing investing education to all high school students so they can begin to have a greater understanding and appreciation for global financial markets," said EVERFI's Founder and CEO, Tom Davidson. "The value of thoroughly comprehending financial markets from a young age cannot be overstated and allows students to tackle any future financial decisions."

Students and families at home can access MarketWorks through the EVERFI Remote Learning Portal. To get started, select your state and student's school, register, and navigate to the MarketWorks course.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world including retirement programs, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com .

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.CitadelSecurities.com .

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

