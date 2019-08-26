Citadel Healthcare Named in 2019 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services List

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Healthcare is committed to personalized and integrated care that focuses on the total well-being of not just every guest, but their family members too. They aim not just to meet the expectations of each and every guest, but to exceed them. They have created this wonderful culture of care and could not have done so without their incredible employees.

Citadel Healthcare values each and every employee and what they bring to the workplace. No matter what position they are in or how long they have been there, everyone plays a vital role in the success of their guests' outcomes.

Citadel Healthcare is honored and humbled to be listed on the 2019 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services. They are proud of the environment they have created and foster daily. Above all else, they appreciate their staff, who enable them to provide the care that they are known for!

Citadel Healthcare CEO Jonathan Aaron said, "Quality care is our number one priority. There is no way to achieve that without our employees who are out there on the front lines every single day. They are the true superstars of this company. I am honored to have them as part of the Citadel family."

The "Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Service, Great Place to Work" list analyzes feedback representing more than 162,000 employees working in senior housing and care, as well as at-home care (including hospice) in the United States. The data is then studied relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what is standard in their industry and region. The remaining pieces considered include an assessment of employees' daily experiences of innovation and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure that they are consistently experienced by all groups.

