CITGO and Rebuilding Together Houston Commemorate Hurricane Anniversary with Volunteering and Celebration

Members of TeamCITGO, the company's Houston-based, employee-driven volunteer group, joined community volunteers for the day-long rehabilitation project. Afterwards, all enjoyed a celebration hosted by Rebuilding Together Houston partner Entercom at Independence Heights Park.

"The sheer volume of volunteering we have seen following the devastation left in Harvey's wake is a testament to the Houston community," said Larry Elizondo, CITGO General Manager Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Legislative Affairs. "The character of a community truly emerges when times are tough. Houston has proven that it is strong, resilient and kind. TeamCITGO is proud to do its part alongside such committed community partners."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined volunteers in the celebration featuring prizes and games, food and beverages, a live DJ, raffle prizes and much more. He said that he is proud of the recovery work CITGO and Rebuilding Together Houston are initiating in Houston.

"CITGO and Rebuilding Together Houston are making a difference where it matters most – right in Houston's back yard," said Mayor Turner. "Independence Heights represents the heart of Houston and I am proud of the work that's being done to restore this community. Thank you TeamCITGO and Rebuilding Together Houston for all you are doing for the great City of Houston. The best is yet to come as we work together healing hearts and homes one at a time."

In the immediate wake of Hurricane Harvey, CITGO and Rebuilding Together Houston joined forces with an immediate goal of repairing up to 300 homes in Houston's Independence Heights community throughout the next three years, in addition to longer-term recovery efforts. In 2017, CITGO launched its "Fueling Good. Rebuilding Lives." initiative, a larger effort dedicated to community recovery in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Through this initiative, CITGO has committed $10.9 million to storm recovery over the next three years, rebuilding homes and providing relief throughout Texas.

TeamCITGO was founded more than 30 years ago with the purpose of making a difference throughout the CITGO operational footprint. Through volunteerism, TeamCITGO carries out the mission of CITGO by improving the quality of life in each local community served. Other notable initiatives from the Houston-based TeamCITGO in 2017 include 13 STEM events, five Caring for our Coast Events, and support for organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the American Heart Association. In 2018, TeamCITGO employees have volunteered 1,351 hours for more than 30 organizations.

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter, and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

Rebuilding Together Houston is a recognized leader in single-family, affordable housing repair and a key partner in community revitalization, impacting the lives of thousands of local families each year. In over 36 years of service, the organization has reinvested more than $120 million of value in affordable housing throughout Harris County, Texas. Together, with our volunteers, licensed contractors, corporate supporters, and community partners, we repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives. We strive toward the goal of safe homes and communities for everyone.

