CITGO and the Boston Red Sox Feature Double Header for STEM Education Days

The first STEM Education Day, held on May 1, focused on science, weather and engineering. Pre-game activities included a STEM Fair with exhibits from local organizations, an egg drop off of Fenway Park's historic Green Monster and a live science education and entertainment demonstration. The second STEM Education Day, scheduled for Sept. 19, will highlight NASA and other important space initiatives. Activities will begin with a STEM Fair featuring the Johnson Space Center and Goddard Space Flight Center. These will be followed by a panel with former astronauts and current NASA professionals. In 2018, each "Red Sox STEM Education Days Presented by CITGO" hosted more than 4,000 students.

CITGO General Manager Community Relations, CSR and Legislative Affairs Larry Elizondo said STEM Education is the key to the future of the oil and gas industry. "By engaging students in fun activities like STEM Day, we are presenting students with the opportunity to engage in fun interactive activities that can also inspire them towards valuable career choices. It's even more fun to host this event in the historic city of Boston right underneath our iconic CITGO sign in Kenmore Square where for this unique educational opportunity, STEM and baseball are intertwined!"

The "Red Sox STEM Education Days Presented by CITGO" is one of the many programs supported through the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline, an initiative designed to expand STEM education and career opportunities for students in the company's operational areas. The initiative provides grants to schools for programs that increase student interest, retention and graduation rates, and for programs that prepare students for technical and university- level curricula. The CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline also provides scholarships for students pursuing higher degrees in STEM fields.

Since the initiative's inception, the company has awarded more than $2 million toward programs that promote the importance of STEM education and provide educators with the resources they need. Together with nearly 40 STEM partners, CITGO STEM programs have touched the lives of more than 35,000 students and educators across the company's regions. In addition to the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline initiative, CITGO also promotes educational programs designed to improve attendance and support childhood and family literacy programs. As part of this effort, CITGO recorded a landmark year of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) support by increasing the number of CITGO Innovation Academies it supports to seven.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 45 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,500 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

