CITGO Awards 20 Students Through Innovation Scholarship Program

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation presented twenty scholarships to the recipients of its inaugural CITGO Innovation Scholarship Program, an initiative within the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline. Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship for undergraduate study. The awards may be renewed for up to three additional years, or until undergraduate studies are completed.

"We support many social responsibility initiatives, but helping to send aspiring students to college is among the most gratifying," said Rafael Gomez, CITGO Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. "Today's recipients have proven their aptitude, their leadership and their commitment to community. These are tomorrow's leaders. We are honored to help them fulfill their potential and look forward to what they achieve."

Each recipient was selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, an essay, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an outside appraisal. Of the 20 recipients, 16 are the first in their family to attend college.

This year's recipients are:

Dustin Acosta of Houston, Texas

of Saad Al Hasan of Houston, Texas

of Anetor Asibor of Cypress, Texas

Noah Berry of Corpus Christi, Texas

of Dylan Black of Houston, Texas

of Josue Cardenas of Houston, Texas

of Hunter Cartwright of Mathis, Texas

of Adrian Chavez of Houston, Texas

of Melissa Collingsworth of Corpus Christi, Texas

of Giovani Escalon of Houston, Texas

of Oluwaseun Fenuyi of Houston, Texas

of Alexis Gervasio of Houston, Texas

of Kafia Hersi of Houston, Texas

of Mustafa Lambay of Sugarland, Texas

of Sugarland, Paul Lopez of Corpus Christi, Texas

of Pedro Lopez of Corpus Christi, Texas

of Hannah May of Porter, Texas

of Bolivar Morales of Houston, Texas

Ruby Pohlers of Corpus Christi, Texas

of Alejandro Pozo of Katy, Texas

"Congratulations to all of the recipients," added Gomez. "We will be watching your academic and professional careers with great interest. Hopefully, some of you even end up as colleagues here at CITGO!"

CITGO launched the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline program in 2016. This initiative partners with educational organizations near the company's operational areas to increase access to educational opportunities in STEM. The program promotes the importance of STEM education to the socioeconomic development of our communities and highlights the numerous pathways to rewarding careers, including those in the energy industry. It provides grants to schools and educational organizations to support programs that increase student interest, retention and graduation rates – particularly at the high school and post-secondary levels – and those that prepare students for STEM technical and university level curriculum. The program also provides scholarships for students pursuing higher degrees in STEM fields. To date, the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline has already benefited more than 35,000 students and educators across the CITGO operational footprint, strengthening the communities where the company has a presence.

