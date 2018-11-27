CITGO Awards School Supplies and STEM Resources to "Fueling Education" Winners

"We are committed to developing the next generation of STEM leaders," said CITGO Vice President Strategic Shareholder Relations, Government & Public Affairs, Rafael Gomez. "We also recognize that the people who will have the biggest direct impact are the teachers who are inspiring, educating and encouraging students every day. That's why we started Fueling Education six years ago – to reward and support exceptional teachers."

Ninety First Prize winners received a $1,000 voucher for school supplies redeemable at National School Supply and a subscription to Steve Spangler's Virtual Science Workshop. Three grand prize winners -- Susan VanDeWater of Wieland Elementary in Pflugerville, Texas; Tracy Nicely of Green Springs Elementary in Green Springs, Ohio; and Casey Sentz of Anchorage Public School in Anchorage, Ky. – each received a $5,000 voucher for school supplies redeemable at National School Supply, as well as an in-school teacher workshop from Mr. Spangler for up to 100 teachers.

"Steve caused a STEM movement in our little district which I will be forever grateful," said grand prize winner Tracy Nicely. "Our students are going to reap the benefits from us meeting him and catching the wonder of STEM."

The Fueling Education program is one of many efforts aligned with the CITGO signature educational initiative called the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline. The goal is to expand STEM education and career opportunities for students in the company's operational areas. Since the Pipeline's inception in 2016, CITGO has awarded more than $1.5 million toward programs that promote the importance of STEM education and provide educators with much needed resources.

Steve Spangler is a best-selling author, educator, entrepreneur and Emmy award-winning science communicator who finds the most creative ways to make science fun.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand.



