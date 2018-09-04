CITGO Hosts Landmark Symposium Exploring Technical Innovations in Refining

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO hosted a successful two-day 2018 Corporate Technical Seminar titled Disruptive Innovations in Refining at its Houston headquarters during Sept. 12-13, 2018. The conference was the first of its kind to allow industry experts and employees to discuss new technologies in the context of CITGO-specific needs.

At the symposium, CITGO employees, field experts and global thought leaders came together to discuss the most pressing and relevant innovation strategies, trends and developments altering the modern refining landscape while also improving overall safety. Notable discussion topics included the implications of crude oil to chemical developments, new automation and remote inspection technologies, and equipment and manufacturing improvements.

"Through improvements in refining hardware, advanced automation, virtual reality, 3D printing and more, our industry and our refineries are poised to move into the next generation of technology," said CITGO President and CEO Asdrúbal Chávez.

The interactive symposium featured 22 guest speakers and allowed participants to experience the technology first hand, such as virtual reality and remote inspection technologies. Additionally, CITGO operational leadership, including Frank Gygax, Executive Vice President; Rick Esser, Chief Strategy Officer and Vice President of Compliance; Art Klein, Vice President of Refining; and Balvy Bhogal-Mitro, Assistance Vice President Strategic and Corporate Planning and many others contributed their insights and strategic vision regarding the CITGO refining network.

Considering "what's next," participants explored new ideas and application of the technologies that will contribute to making CITGO refining operations more technologically advanced and efficient, while further improving the safety of employees' workspace.

Capitalizing on the excitement generated by this symposium, CITGO plans a similar conference sometime in the next year.

