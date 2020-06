CITGO Increases Availability of CITGARD® at FleetPride Service Centers

HOUSTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride Service Centers are bringing the CITGO family of lubricants to new customers across North America, as CITGO is now the primary supplier of engine oil and other lubricants at all FleetPride Service Center locations across the country.

"We're proud to bring the CITGARD line of heavy-duty lubricants to a wider customer base through our partnership with FleetPride, a brand that shares our dedication to providing innovative solutions, superior service and the best products to keep heavy duty trucks and trailers rolling across America," said CITGO Vice President Supply and Marketing Karl Schmidt.

With 44 locations spanning 25 states, FleetPride's Service Center network is one of the nation's largest heavy duty aftermarket service providers. Coupled with FleetPride's expansive parts offering, footprint and expertise, FleetPride Service Centers keep customers Ready for the Road Ahead™.

"As our Service Center network continues to grow, we recognize the need to expand our nationwide premium lubricant offering. This alliance with CITGO advances our commitment to offering superior products, services and solutions to our Service Center customers across the country," said Nathan Lamb, Vice President of Service Operations for FleetPride. "With our growth strategy, investments in technology and expanded service capabilities, 2020 is going to be an exciting year for FleetPride Service Centers."

For nearly 40 years, the CITGO line of heavy-duty lubricants, including CITGARD engine oils, CITGEAR® lubricants, and the CITGO family of transmission fluids, greases and more have evolved to meet the demands of heavy-duty diesel engines and component parts. Designed to keep vehicles on the road longer, CITGO products are engineered with a proprietary technology that helps vehicles achieve optimum performance and efficiency, run cleaner, operate at higher temperatures and fuel injection pressures, and maximize efficiency and durability to reduce wear and tear. These lubricants have been developed to meet tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements, improve fuel economy, and increase the performance of heavy-duty vehicles.

From June 8 – July 31, 2020, FleetPride Service Centers are offering a $ 279.99 Full Service Oil Change Special to customers when they choose CITGARD products for their oil change with FleetPride*. Learn more and find FleetPride Service Center locations at fleetpride.com/service/service-centers.

Learn more and find Service Center locations at branches.fleetpride.com.

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,700 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates 280 locations in 46 states and 44 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent service providers, owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management. Visit their website at www.fleetpride.com.

