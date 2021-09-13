CITGO pitches in to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, CITGO stepped up to provide ongoing support to affected communities to help mitigate the storm's immediate impact and assist them as they work to recover and rebuild.

Specifically, CITGO made a direct donation in the amount of $50,000 to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana (UWSWLA). These funds will be directed to United Way of South Louisiana (UWSL), which serves the four parishes most impacted by Ida. The CITGO donation comes in response to the "$50K Ida Challenge" issued by UWSWLA and the City of Lake Charles.

"When hurricanes Laura and Delta hit Southwest Louisiana last year, United Way of South Louisiana provided a helping hand," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "And now we are proud to do our part, return the favor and meet the '$50K Ida Challenge' to assist the parishes impacted by storm."

Volunteering in the recovery is also part of the effort. TeamCITGO volunteered at UWSWLA's supply drive on September 4th and September 10th to help collect donations. Today, TeamCITGO traveled with UWSWLA to Houma, Louisiana to help distribute supplies from the donation drive and provide approximately 3,000 hot meals to community members affected by the storm, many of whom still do not have power.

About CITGO

