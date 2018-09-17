CITGO Provides Behind-the-Scenes Insight to McNeese Engineering Academy Students

CITGO Vice President and General Manager, Jerry Dunn said he is excited to witness the vast interest in the field of engineering by young people both local to Southwest Louisiana and international. "It is amazing to see so many students from various parts of the world visiting the CITGO Lake Charles Refinery to gain knowledge as they prepare for their future careers," said Dunn. "We truly have an amazing opportunity to cultivate the foundations of students' education right here at CITGO."

The students were able to tour the refinery and learn from subject matter experts - they were even able to see real samples of the products made at the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex during a "bottle show" demonstration. The McNeese Engineering Academy's visit is part of a long list of collaborations between CITGO and the College of Engineering and Computer Science at McNeese State University.

