CITGO Safeguards Future with Proactive Worst Case Drill

SULPHUR, La., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex successfully completed a Worst Case Drill to prepare and train employees, as well as partner and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies in response to possible worst case situations.

CITGO executes this drill as part of an ongoing commitment to emphasize the critical importance of safety in its daily operations and culture. The exercise includes a pretend worst case scenario at the refinery. Employees and partners must respond to the situation in a simulated environment over the course of three days. Refinery protocol and procedures are actively followed in real time during the simulation.

CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn said the Worst Case Drill creates an environment for CITGO to practice how to handle real-life, tough situations. "Safety is present in every facet of our operations here at CITGO. We can't thank our local agencies enough for their support during the drill, as well as their commitment to helping us provide the safest operations for our employees and the community."

CITGO partners with agencies including the United States Coast Guard, Louisiana State Police, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and more.

"These types of exercises and training allow us to assess preparedness and improve our response and contingency plans. It facilitates collaboration between federal, state and local response agencies in addition to private entities, providing a valuable learning experience ahead of any environmental incident," said Commander Nicole Rodriguez, U.S. Coast Guard.

CITGO holds a drill annually, with every third year being a Worst Case Drill.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Corporation

Related Links

www.citgo.com

