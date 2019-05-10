CITGO Sponsors Four Nautilus Ambassadors to Explore the Ocean Aboard Famed Explorer Dr. Robert Ballard's Exploration Vessel Nautilus

The program is operated by OET and Nautilus Ambassadors are chosen for their passion for learning and involvement in STEM education. The Ambassadors will gain exposure to science, technology, engineering, communications, and education outreach as they shadow professionals in each field. After their onboard experience, ambassadors will return home as representatives of the Nautilus Exploration Program to share the excitement of ocean exploration and research with their peers, schools, and communities.

"Placing educators into the ocean exploration team itself highlights the real-world connections between STEM education, the practical applications of science, and the usage of cutting-edge technology," said OET Manager of Education Partnerships and Programs Megan Cook. "These ambassadors will have the opportunity to work with oceanography experts, conduct scientific research, and spread the excitement of ocean exploration to their students and classrooms back home."

The four 2019 CITGO Nautilus Ambassadors are:

Jason McGee , College Oaks Elementary –Lake Charles, Louisiana Scott Collins , Lemont High School –Lemont, Illinois Kim Moore , West Oso ISD – Corpus Christi, TX Robert Fulbright , Alief ISD –Houston, TX

"The 2019 CITGO Nautilus Ambassadors all share a passion for introducing young people to the wonders of science," said CITGO General Manager Community Relations, CSR and Legislative Affairs Larry Elizondo. "These ambassadors are role models for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and educators and we are privileged to be part of their voyage – on the E/V Nautilus and in leading the next generation. We have seen the power of STEM education to inspire young students to pursue bright futures, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with OET through this exciting experience."

Since 2014, CITGO and OET have partnered to create a variety of STEM educational opportunities for teachers and students nationwide. The effort is driven by the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline, a broader initiative promoting partnerships with schools near the company's headquarters and refineries to increase access to quality STEM education. The CITGO-OET Community STEM partnership also supports educator professional development opportunities, STEM enrichment curricula, classroom grants, and in-classroom programs across greater Lake Charles, Louisiana, Houston, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lemont, Illinois.



About the Ocean Exploration Trust

The Ocean Exploration Trust was founded in 2008 by Dr. Robert Ballard to explore the ocean, seeking out new discoveries in the fields of geology, biology, maritime history, and archaeology while pushing the boundaries of STEAM education and technological innovation. Our international program is launched from aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus, offering live exploration to participants on shore and the public via live video, audio, and data feeds. The major 2019 expedition and education sponsors are the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, Office of Naval Research, NASA Science Mission Directorate PSTAR program, Air Sea Heritage Foundation, University of Rhode Island, CITGO, AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, Richard Lounsbery Foundation, University of California Santa Barbara, Phil Stephenson Foundation, Nippon Foundation/GEBCO Scholars Program, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, KVH, Global Dynamix, ESS, and additional private donors.



About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 45 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,500 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.





