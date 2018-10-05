CITIES Market Studios Sets The Table For Good Housekeeping At Mall Of America This Holiday Season

Unlike traditional stores, visitors to the GH Lab store can make cashless transactions effortlessly, via Amazon-exclusive SmileCode technology. Purchases will be delivered straight to shoppers' homes — no lugging of shopping bags required.

"With over 500 tenants at Mall of America, it's important for us to collaborate with innovative partners like CITIES Market Studios who guide brands to reinvent across digital and physical markets," says Jill Renslow, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Mall of America. "CITIES worked strategically with both GH and MOA, lending their expertise to raise the bar in the retail industry."

Take a behind the scenes looks at GH LAB: https://vimeo.com/293224312

GH Lab is a concept store designed to elevate the retail experience, and take the guess work out of shopping, saving consumers precious time. There are no check-out lanes, no cashiers and zero inventory. The 2,800 square foot space is elegantly decorated with dozens of product discoveries placed in real lifestyle settings, like the front doorstep, which features RING video doorbells and spotlight security cameras.

The GH Lab only offers items tested and recommended by scientists in the GH Institute. The shoppable showroom houses Good Housekeeping Seal holders, best-of-the-test winners and GH Lab picks.

Of GH Lab's grand opening on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, Forbes contributor Chris Walton wrote, "What likely is a random Wednesday for many, may soon mark the singular event that could change the future landscape of retail forever. GH Lab may soon be known as the shot heard around the world."

CITIES Market Studios assisted in bringing Good Housekeeping's vision for GH Lab to life with program development, merchandising, creative strategy, instore experience, vendor communications, store design and construction, along with staff training and hiring.

"Mall of America is a global leader in experiential retail, delivering an incredible shopping and entertainment experience. They offer up world class brands, services and products supported by state of the art technology. Today's consumers trust Amazon reviews and fulfillment. Blending those reviews with product testing from the Good Housekeeping Institute should elevate confidence with guests," says Ji Cho, Director of Business Development & Retail Strategy at CITIES Market Studios.

Lab coat-clad staffers trained by the experts in the GH Institute provide onsite demos for products that span the categories of toys, wellness, beauty, home and consumer electronics. To purchase, visitors can open the Amazon App, tap the camera icon and select the SmileCode Scanner, aim the camera on the visual pattern of the SmileCode and center it in the frame. In this case, codes will grant shoppers access to the Good Housekeeping GH Lab online store on Amazon amazon.com/shop/ghtested and the customer can then add it to their Amazon cart and check out as they normally would.

"We're so excited to bring the power of the Good Housekeeping Labs to life through this innovative retail concept," says Jane Francisco, Editor-in-Chief, Good Housekeeping. "CITIES Market Studios was able to execute our vision and help us to meet our audience in a new and exciting space."

CITIES Market Studios is a global consumer product and retail strategy company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CITIES (www.CITIESms.com) collaborates with retailers, brands and inventors to develop and execute strategies, products and programs for the digital and physical markets. The GH Lab is unique due to its placement within Mall of America where policies are not written by any one retailer.

