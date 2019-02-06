Cities Respond to State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following President Trump's State of the Union address to Congress, NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana, released the following statement:

"Local leaders agree with the president on an important point: Passing a comprehensive infrastructure bill is not an option, it is a necessity. That being said, for such a critical priority, infrastructure deserves more than a brief mention in the president's State of the Union.

"As Congress works on an infrastructure plan, we don't need band-aid solutions; we need bipartisan leadership. Now is the time to pass an infrastructure package that works with America's cities, towns and villages to rebuild our communities and strengthen our economies for generations to come."

NLC's national Rebuild With Us campaign has prioritized 50 ways Congress and the administration can work with cities, towns and villages to fix the infrastructure crisis.

