Citigroup's Former Global Head of Information Security Charles Blauner Joins Team8

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team8, a leading company-building venture group, today announced that Charles Blauner, previously Global Head of Information Security, Citigroup, joins the company as Operating Partner and CISO in Residence.

As CISO in Residence, Blauner will play a key role in advising Team8's portfolio companies on their security offerings from an enterprise perspective. With an information security career primarily in financial services spanning over thirty years, Blauner held senior security executive roles for Citigroup since 2005. Prior to that, Blauner held several roles including being the CISO at JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank. Charles has held numerous industry leadership positions including Chair of the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC), Chair of the American Bankers Association E-Commerce Policy Committee and Founding Director of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC). In 2015 Blauner received the Wasserman Award for lifetime contributions by ISACA.

"Citigroup has been a strategic partner of Team8 since 2014, I served as the Chair of the company's Advisory Board since it's formation and I've been extremely impressed with the company's know-how, foresight and extraordinary research capabilities which is what led me to take on this more active role of Operating Partner and CISO in Residence," said Charles Blauner. "For leading enterprises in financial services, healthcare and other business sectors, the current crisis is accelerating their digital transformation strategies and I look forward to assisting Team8 in identifying and developing these opportunities from a CISO perspective."

"Our fast changing, hyper-connected world is now further accentuated, making a resilient, agile and secure digital infrastructure more important than ever," said Nadav Zafrir, co-founder and Partner of Team8. "This is the time for cutting edge, practical cyber solutions that strike a delicate balance of security and productivity. Charles is one of a select few of industry visionaries who possesses the technological depth and a clear practitioner's vantage point. We are delighted and honored to have Charles on board."

About Team8

Team8 is a company-building venture group with deep domain expertise that creates companies and invests in companies specializing in enterprise technology, data, AI and cybersecurity. Leveraging an in-house, multi-disciplinary team of company-builders integrated with a dedicated community of c-level executives and thought leaders, Team8's model is designed to outline big problems, ideate solutions, and help accelerate success through technology, market fit and talent acquisition. Bringing unparalleled expertise in data, AI and cybersecurity, Team8's leadership team represents serial entrepreneurs and the former leadership of Israel's elite tech and intelligence Unit 8200. Founded in 2014, Team8 is backed by global companies including Microsoft, Walmart, Cisco, Barclays and Moody's, among others. For further information visit www.team8.vc

