Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the MoneyShow Accredited Investor Virtual Event

CRANFORD, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, announced today that the company will deliver a presentation at the MoneyShow Accredited Investor Virtual Event that is being held July 22 – 24, 2020.

Event: MoneyShow Accredited Investor Virtual Event

Presentation Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Presentation Time: 10:40 AM ET

Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of Citius, will provide an update on the company's products under development. This presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors can ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Accredited Virtual Event first at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/july-accredited-investor/registration/

Once registered, investors can then access the MoneyShow Accredited Investor Virtual Event platform beginning the morning of July 22nd at:

https://online.moneyshow.com/july-accredited-investor/platform/login

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: the risk of successfully negotiating a license agreement with Novellus, Inc. for a potential ARDS therapy within the option period; the ability to access the FDA's CTAP program for our planned ARDS therapy; risks associated with conducting our product candidates, including any licensed from Novellus, Inc., including that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results and our ability to file an IND for such candidates; the estimated markets for our product candidates, including those for ARDS, and the acceptance thereof by any market; our need for substantial additional funds; risks associated with developing Mino-Wrap,; risks related to our growth strategy; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Andrew Scott

Vice President, Corporate Development

(O) 908-967-6677 x105

[email protected]

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.citiuspharma.com

