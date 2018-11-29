Citius Pharmaceuticals to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 6

Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors to attend interactive real-time virtual VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR), based in New Jersey, focused on specialty pharmaceuticals in adjunctive cancer care and critical care, today announced that Myron Holubiak, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 6, 2018.

Recent Company Highlights

The Citius Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) meeting was held on October 4, 2018 to discuss the progress of the Mino-Lok® pivotal phase 3 trial. Twenty investigational sites have been initiated with another 15 in "start up" mode awaiting final IRB approvals or contract signatures.

On October 2, 2018, Citius received notice from MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") that the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued United States Patent Number 10/086,114 entitled "Antimicrobial Solutions with Enhanced Stability". Citius also received official notification from MDACC that the European Patent Application (No. 16806326.1) for Mino-Lok with Enhanced Stability was published (September 12, 2018) under serial number 3370794.

, Citius received notice from MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") that the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued United States Patent Number 10/086,114 entitled "Antimicrobial Solutions with Enhanced Stability". Citius also received official notification from MDACC that the European Patent Application (No. 16806326.1) for Mino-Lok with Enhanced Stability was published ( ) under serial number 3370794. Citius has selected a higher potency corticosteroid in its steroid/anesthetic topical formulation program for the treatment of hemorrhoids. The new formulation, CITI-002, will combine lidocaine with a higher potency corticosteroid. The Company held a Type C meeting with FDA to discuss the results of the Phase 2a study and obtained the Agency's view on development plans to support the potential formulation change. The pre-clinical and clinical development programs for CITI-002 will be similar to those conducted in CITI-001 development.

