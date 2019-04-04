Citizen Watch Collaborates with Host of Uncharted Waters, Peter Miller

Peter Miller, a nationally-renowned, 2 time Emmy nominated television host and expert fisherman traveling through uncharted waters while fulfilling his greatest passions. "Every second counts when it comes to competitive fishing," says Unchartered Waters host Peter Miller. "Being able to rely on my Citizen Satellite Wave GPS, gives me piece of mind, no matter what part of the world I'm traveling to. I'm on time, all of the time."

Throughout the collaboration, Peter will be seen sporting Citizen's Satellite Wave GPS on his new show, Uncharted Waters with Peter Miller, set to premiere on April 6th via the Discovery Channel. Throughout the show, audiences will join Peter on extreme fishing trips through Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Guatemala, Mobile, Alabama, Anguilla and the Bahamas.

The new Satellite Wave GPS collection features satellite GPS timekeeping technology with worldwide reception and time adjustment in 40 time zones. The collection is prices at $795, complete with a black ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet, black dial and brilliant green, blue or red accents.

For more information about Citizen's new Satellite Wave GPS collections and the Peter Miller collaboration, visit www.citizenwatch.com.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovative technology since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates "Better Starts Now," searching for and accomplishing goals that are cause driven. In this respect, Citizen aligns with organizations and personalities that reflect the values of the brand including the Naismith Awards and Good360.

For over 40 years, Citizen's Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to making the world and its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery replacement.

