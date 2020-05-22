CitizenNet, Condé Nast's Social Advertising Agency, Honored With Four Stevie® Award Wins In The 2020 American Business Awards®

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CitizenNet, Condé Nast's in-house social advertising agency and platform, has been named the winner of three Gold and one Silver Stevie® Awards in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®. CitizenNet won Gold Stevie Awards in the New Product or Service Introduction of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year - Healthcare - Rx - Devices, and Health & Pharmaceuticals - Product categories. Additionally, they won a Silver Stevie Award in the Online Marketing Campaign of the Year category.

CitizenNet's awards submissions were based on their partnership with Butterfly Network, in taking their product to market. Butterfly Network is a Connecticut-based healthcare startup whose primary product is Butterfly iQ, a full body scanning device that plugs into a smart phone and fits in your pocket, making it convenient for healthcare professionals (HCPs) to do an ultrasound at the bedside. Butterfly iQ has played a key role with HCPs during COVID-19 as it is able to scan the lungs enabling HCPs to use it to monitor COVID-19 patients.

CitizenNet conceptualized, tested and optimized an omnichannel go-to-market strategy, in collaboration with Magnitude Digital, which included the use of Condé Nast data assets, and consisted of events, influencers, social, search, email and display advertising. This allowed Butterfly Network to extend the impact of their earned media, generate new market interest, and convert HCPs to customers, at scale. The resulting campaign helped reach over 85% of licensed healthcare providers in under 12 months, and surpassed Q4 FY19 probe sales across all digital channels, all while decreasing their customer acquisition cost (CAC).

"With Butterfly Network, the greatest challenge was the fact that there were no benchmarks, blueprint or competitors to model our strategy from. We had to reconstruct industry best practices to bring a first of its kind medical device to market," said Dan Benyamin, CEO of CitizenNet and VP of Data Products at Condé Nast. "And the results speak for themselves; we increased purchases of a $2,000 medical device, beating return on ad spend goals by 150%. I couldn't be more proud of my team, and the results that they achieved for the Butterfly Network."

About CitizenNet

CitizenNet is at the intersection of big data, content-centric business solutions and marketing. Using the latest patented technologies, the company has grown to be the leading social advertising platform in entertainment, social monetization and publishing. With a database of over 1 billion social pages and prediction algorithms that analyze over 100 million social transactions a day, CitizenNet enables a data-backed approach for ideation and activation across the social marketing value chain. CitizenNet is part of Condé Nast's Spire data team, leveraging social media and data from one of the world's largest content networks to enhance publisher, first-party audiences for scalable, social amplification.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

