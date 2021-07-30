CitizenPath Awarded as a Top Technology Innovator for Immigration at InterCon Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CitizenPath, a legaltech company that simplifies the U.S. immigration process, received a "Top 50 Tech Companies" award at InterCon Las Vegas. The award is recognition of the company's software that empowers average people to correctly and affordably prepare U.S. immigration forms.

Russ Leimer, co-founder and CEO of CitizenPath, accepts award at Intercon

When navigating the immigration system, most people are forced to choose between expensive legal services and doing it all alone. By combining the knowledge of experienced immigration attorneys with easy-to-use, online technology, CitizenPath created an affordable option for families to prepare immigration forms correctly.

CitizenPath's web-based service starts by helping applicants confirm eligibility for immigration benefits such as green cards, citizenship and DACA. Then, simple questions allow the applicant to easily navigate complicated immigration forms. The service provides instant alerts if there's a problem. The average customer is able to apply for a green card in less than an hour. Upon completing the process, customers are provided with a ready-to-sign application and customized filing instructions that include a list of supporting documents for their specific situation.

The software's conditional logic, guides, and feedback are designed with input from experienced attorneys. Consequently, CitizenPath is able to guarantee approval on its customers' forms. The company provides a money-back guarantee for its services and even the government fees.

Russ Leimer, CitizenPath's co-founder and CEO, accepted the award. "It's especially rewarding that we received this recognition to follow Immigrant Heritage Month," said Mr. Leimer. "Our technology and support teams are proud to work on a service that helps so many good people."

Since its launch in 2014, CitizenPath has helped thousands of people obtain green cards, naturalize as U.S. citizens, and apply for a variety of other immigration benefits.

About CitizenPath

CitizenPath's online immigration services provide simple, affordable, step-by-step guidance through USCIS immigration applications. Individuals, attorneys and non-profits use the service on desktop or mobile device to prepare immigration forms accurately at a fraction of the cost of a lawyer. CitizenPath allows users to try the service for free and provides a 100% money-back guarantee that USCIS will approve the application or petition. The company's online immigration services can be found at CitizenPath.com.

About InterCon

InterCon is a leading global technology conference that brings together the brightest minds in technology under one roof to promote opportunities for learning, networking, and growth. The objective for InterCon is to provide a platform for networking and learning amongst a closed group of award-winning peers from the industry. Insightful sessions and brainstorming discussions help in exploring the sea of possibilities. The organization's website is www.intercon.world.

