Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MANSFIELD, Penn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.465 per share is payable on March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.31% over the regular cash dividend of $0.450 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2020. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. paid an additional $0.10 special dividend in the first quarter of 2020.

"We hope for a return to normalcy in the near future, but even with the unusual year experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to achieve and maintain financial performance levels in the top quartile of our peer groups. We remain committed to providing a solid return to shareholders and are proud to be a strong, independent community bank," said Randall E. Black, CEO and President.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $1.95 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB). First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 30 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

