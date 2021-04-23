Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Apr 23, 2021, 16:05 ET

MANSFIELD, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights

  • The financial results of the Company continue to benefit from the acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. that closed in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income was $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is 86.8% higher than the net income for 2020's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 16.0% compared to 16.4% in the comparable period in 2020.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $3.6 million, or 27.6%, over the same period a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased $215,000 from year end and $1,644,000 since March 31, 2020 and total $12,833,000 as of March 31, 2021. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.92%, 0.93% and 1.33% as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
  • Return on average equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2021 was 17.25% compared to 11.48% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2020.
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2021 was 20.74% compared to 13.59% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2020 (non-GAAP). (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2021 was 1.77% compared to 1.24% for the three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2020.
  • If the life insurance proceeds on a former employees are excluded, the return on average equity and average assets would be 14.90% and 1.52%, respectively, for three months (annualized) ended March 31, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)

Covid 19 pandemic response and loan profile

  • During 2021, the Company continued to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for loans provided under the auspices of the Small Business Administration (SBA). From January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, we issued 227 loans with aggregate balances of $18.5 million. As of March 31, 2021, 99 loans that were issued under this program in 2020 remain outstanding and have a balance of $9.8 million. The loans earn interest at 1% per annum and the processing fee paid by the SBA will be accreted into income over the life of the loans. The SBA has issued guidance for forgiveness with a streamlined approach for loans of $150,000 or less. Of the PPP loans outstanding, 278 loans, or 85.3% of the remaining PPP loans, had an original balance less than $150,000. The outstanding balance for these 278 loans as of March 31, 2021 was approximately $10.3 million.
  • Under our COVID loan modification program, during 2021 we provided relief to 19 customers with outstanding balances of $26.7 million, which includes residential, commercial and agricultural customers. As of March 31, 2021, there were 4 commercial loans outstanding with aggregate balances of $13.9 million that are under modified terms through August 2021.
  • The Company tracks industry concentrations to identify risks that could lead to additional credit exposure. As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, the Company has determined that Hotels/Motels, restaurants, and amusement/theme parks represent a higher level of credit risk. At March 31, 2021, the Company had limited loan concentrations to these industries as follows:
    • Hotels/Motels - $59.3 million or 4.2% of outstanding loans
    • Restaurants - $26.8 million or 1.9% of outstanding loans
    • Amusement/Theme parks - $13.9 million, or 1.0% of outstanding loans
  • Agricultural lending continues to be an area of emphasis with the Bank. As of March 31, 2021, agricultural lending comprised approximately $356.7 million, or 25.4% of total loans. Agriculture was significantly impacted in the early part of the pandemic as dairy farmers were forced to dump milk, and milk futures remain extremely volatile. Other producers experienced difficulties in getting livestock to market and reduced proceeds from sales as well as difficulty in obtaining supplies.

First Quarter of 2021 Compared to the First Quarter of 2020

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net income totaled $8,463,000 which compares to net income of $4,531,000 for the comparable period of 2020, an increase of $3,932,000 or 86.8%. Basic earnings per share of $2.16 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compares to $1.27 for the 2020 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was 17.25% and 11.48%, while annualized return on assets was 1.77% and 1.24%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $16,441,000 compared to $12,890,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, resulting in an increase of $3,551,000, or 27.6%. Average interest earning assets increased $434.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period last year as a result of the acquisition and organic loan and deposit growth. Average loans increased $291.3 million while average investment securities increased $58.5 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.73% compared to 3.84% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets of 41 basis points to 4.15%.
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $650,000, a $250,000 increase to the comparable period in 2020. The increase in the provision is attributable to loans maturing that were acquired as part of the MidCoast acquisition, which were refinanced with the Company and are subject to the Company's allowance calculation.
  • Total non-interest income was $4,235,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is $2,384,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which increased $1,155,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees, gains on loans sold which increased $336,000 and an increase in equity security gains of $441,000 as a result of market performance. Other income increased due to $228,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $9,947,000 compared to $8,921,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,026,000, or 11.5%. The increase was due to the additional salary and benefit costs of employees added as a result of the MidCoast acquisition, as well as merit increases for employees, and occupancy expenses associated with the new branches acquired as part of the merger. The decrease in merger and acquisition expenses is due to expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2020 related to the MidCoast acquisition.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $727,000 when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2021 to the same period in 2020 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $4,659,000. The effective tax rate was 16.0% and 16.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. It should be noted the earnings on bank owned life insurance are exempt from Federal income tax.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At March 31, 2021, total assets were $2.00 billion compared to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.45 billion at March 31, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio as of March 31, 2021 was 83.23% compared to 88.45% as of December 31, 2020 and 90.75% as of March 31, 2020.
  • Available for sale securities of $322.0 million at March 31, 2021 increased $26.8 million from December 31, 2020 and $64.2 million from March 31, 2020. The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 2.82% to 2.18% on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased at a discount that were called in the first quarter of 2020 and purchases made in a lower rate environment in the last three quarters of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net loans as of March 31, 2021 totaled $1.39 billion and decreased $1.6 million from December 31, 2020 as a result of PPP forgiveness and a decrease in student loan balances.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $16,560,000 at March 31, 2021 which is an increase of $745,000 from December 31, 2020. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $650,000 and recoveries of $99,000, offset by charge-offs of $4,000. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.18% as of March 31, 2021 and 1.13% as of December 31, 2020.
  • Deposits increased $98.6 million from December 31, 2020, to $1.69 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to customers holding more cash due to the pandemic and government stimulus funds provided to customers. Brokered CD's decreased $4.8 million. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $32.7 million due to the PPP program and additional cash holdings by customers.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $198.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $194.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.5 million. The increase was attributable to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaling $8.5 million, offset by cash dividends for the first quarter totaling $1.8 million and net treasury stock activity of $510,000. As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, decreased $1.6 million from December 31, 2020.

Dividend Declared

On March 2, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.465 per share, which was paid on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.31% over the regular cash dividend of $0.450 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2020.  Citizens Financial Services, Inc. paid an additional $0.10 special dividend in the first quarter of 2020.  

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)  See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(UNAUDITED)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



As of or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Income and Performance Ratios


Net Income

$              8,463

$          4,531

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.77%

1.24%

Return on average equity (annualized)

17.25%

11.48%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

20.74%

13.59%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.73%

3.84%

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$                2.16

$            1.27

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$                2.16

$            1.27

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$              0.465

$          0.549

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

3,909,887

3,553,818

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

3,909,887

3,553,818








Asset quality


Allowance for loan and lease losses

$            16,560

$        14,247

Non-performing assets

$            12,878

$        14,522

Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.18%

1.30%

Non-performing assets to total loans

0.92%

1.33%

Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to total loans

(0.03)%

0.00%








Equity


Book value per share (b)

$              50.55

$          44.30

Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$              42.10

$          37.36

Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$              59.65

$          49.00

Common shares outstanding

3,912,679

3,506,009








Other


Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

297.4

255.3

Loan to Deposit Ratio

83.23%

90.75%

Trust assets under management

$         150,871

$      110,419

Brokerage assets under management

$         252,888

$      200,145








Balance Sheet Highlights

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020




Assets

$      1,995,610

$   1,891,674

$      1,464,729

Investment securities

324,085

297,120

258,437

Loans (net of unearned income)

1,404,401

1,405,281

1,093,720

Allowance for loan losses

16,560

15,815

14,247

Deposits

1,687,470

1,588,858

1,205,150

Stockholders' Equity

198,807

194,259

159,923








(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


(UNAUDITED)







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(in thousands except share data)

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS:


Cash and due from banks:


  Noninterest-bearing

$           18,164

$         16,374

$             20,663

  Interest-bearing

132,664

52,333

858

Total cash and cash equivalents

150,828

68,707

21,521




Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

13,509

13,758

14,506




Equity securities

2,118

1,931

649




Available-for-sale securities

321,967

295,189

257,788




Loans held for sale

9,946

14,640

2,006




Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $16,560 at March 31, 2021;




    $15,815 at December 31, 2020 and $14,247 at March 31, 2020)

1,387,841

1,389,466

1,079,473




Premises and equipment

17,450

16,948

16,222

Accrued interest receivable

5,572

5,998

4,587

Goodwill

31,376

31,376

23,296

Bank owned life insurance

30,190

32,589

28,284

Other intangibles

1,696

1,668

1,294

Other assets

23,117

19,404

15,103




TOTAL ASSETS

$      1,995,610

$    1,891,674

$        1,464,729




LIABILITIES:


Deposits:


  Noninterest-bearing

$         336,438

$       303,762

$           204,489

  Interest-bearing

1,351,032

1,285,096

1,000,661

Total deposits

1,687,470

1,588,858

1,205,150

Borrowed funds

86,171

88,838

83,563

Accrued interest payable

913

1,017

906

Other liabilities

22,249

18,702

15,187

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,796,803

1,697,415

1,304,806

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized


  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2021 or 2020

-

-

-

Common stock


  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and     




  March 31, 2020: issued 4,350,342 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 




  3,938,668 at March 31, 2020

4,350

4,350

3,939

Additional paid-in capital

75,908

75,908

55,129

Retained earnings

133,270

126,627

113,374

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,002

2,587

2,918

Treasury stock, at cost:  437,663 at March 31, 2021 and 428,492 shares




  at December 31, 2020 and 413,607 shares at March 31, 2020

(15,723)

(15,213)

(15,437)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

198,807

194,259

159,923

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND


   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      1,995,610

$    1,891,674

$        1,464,729




CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2019

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$     16,694

$    13,638

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

106

95

Investment securities:

    Taxable

850

1,107

    Nontaxable

544

389

    Dividends

101

110

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

18,295

15,339

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Deposits

1,598

1,987

Borrowed funds

256

462

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,854

2,449

NET INTEREST INCOME

16,441

12,890

Provision for loan losses

650

400

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

15,791

12,490

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Service charges

1,106

1,081

Trust

307

198

Brokerage and insurance

376

340

Gains on loans sold

503

167

Equity security gains (losses), net

187

(254)

Available for sale security gains (losses), net

50

-

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

1,315

156

Other

391

163

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

4,235

1,851

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

6,263

5,414

Occupancy

783

526

Furniture and equipment

143

131

Professional fees

448

325

FDIC insurance expense

129

71

Pennsylvania shares tax

339

275

Amortization of intangibles

49

50

Merger and acquisition

-

376

Software expenses

313

247

ORE expenses

86

32

Other

1,394

1,474

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

9,947

8,921

Income before provision for income taxes

10,079

5,420

Provision for income taxes

1,616

889

NET INCOME

$       8,463

$      4,531



PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

Net Income - Basic

$          2.16

$        1.27

Net Income - Diluted

$          2.16

$        1.27

Cash Dividends Paid

$       0.465

$      0.549



Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,909,887

3,553,818

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,909,887

3,553,818

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION



(UNAUDITED)




(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,


March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Interest income

$     18,295

$      18,411

$      18,386

$      18,160

$      15,339

Interest expense

1,854

1,866

1,916

1,874

2,449

Net interest income

16,441

16,545

16,470

16,286

12,890

Provision for loan losses

650

900

550

550

400

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,791

15,645

15,920

15,736

12,490

Non-interest income

3,998

3,726

3,386

1,941

2,105

Investment securities gains (losses), net

237

238

152

128

(254)

Non-interest expenses

9,947

10,821

9,692

11,413

8,921

Income before provision for income taxes

10,079

8,788

9,766

6,392

5,420

Provision for income taxes

1,616

1,561

1,759

1,054

889

Net income

$       8,463

$        7,227

$        8,007

$        5,338

$        4,531

Earnings Per Share Basic

$         2.16

$          1.85

$          2.04

$          1.39

$          1.27

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$         2.16

$          1.85

$          2.04

$          1.39

$          1.27






CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS





Interest-bearing deposits at banks

94,523

19

0.08

9,538

3

0.17

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

13,730

87

2.57

14,272

92

2.59

Investment securities:





  Taxable

200,492

951

1.90

179,893

1,217

2.71

  Tax-exempt (3)

100,422

689

2.74

62,555

493

3.15

Investment securities

300,914

1,640

2.18

242,448

1,710

2.82

Loans: (2)(3)(4)





  Residential mortgage loans

203,941

2,553

5.08

215,838

2,843

5.30

  Construction loans

38,314

410

4.34

17,726

223

5.06

  Commercial Loans

713,900

9,063

5.15

415,199

5,534

5.36

  Agricultural Loans

358,565

3,830

4.33

360,179

4,112

4.59

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

62,516

598

3.87

94,122

939

4.01

  Other loans

26,605

348

5.30

9,461

171

7.27

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,403,841

16,802

4.85

1,112,525

13,822

5.00

Total interest-earning assets

1,813,008

18,548

4.15

1,378,783

15,627

4.56

Cash and due from banks

6,377

6,263

Bank premises and equipment

17,003

16,062

Other assets

80,953

56,983

Total non-interest earning assets

104,333

79,308

Total assets

1,917,341

1,458,091

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:





  NOW accounts

422,135

320

0.31

332,068

437

0.53

  Savings accounts

268,252

89

0.13

225,985

184

0.33

  Money market accounts

238,788

176

0.30

174,294

393

0.91

  Certificates of deposit

380,791

1,013

1.08

261,278

973

1.50

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,309,966

1,598

0.49

993,625

1,987

0.93

Other borrowed funds

86,226

256

1.20

93,849

462

1.98

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,396,192

1,854

0.54

1,087,474

2,449

0.91

Demand deposits

306,377

196,604

Other liabilities

18,582

16,082

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

324,959

212,686

Stockholders' equity

196,190

157,931

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

1,917,341

1,458,091

Net interest income

16,694

13,178

Net interest spread (5)

3.61%

3.65%

Net interest income as a percentage





  of average interest-earning assets

3.73%

3.84%

Ratio of interest-earning assets





  to interest-bearing liabilities

130%

127%







(1) Averages are based on daily averages.





(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.





(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using




       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2020 and 2019. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end




       of the press release


(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.


(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets



      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)




(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)




(In Thousands)





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Real estate:




  Residential

$     203,273

$      201,911

$       208,084

$      210,789

$      216,179

  Commercial

605,547

596,255

535,456

513,598

338,490

  Agricultural

315,313

315,158

310,702

313,136

300,606

  Construction

42,651

35,404

28,656

31,744

17,926

Consumer

26,181

30,277

30,625

30,973

9,533

Other commercial loans

109,168

114,169

129,731

132,503

71,038

Other agricultural loans

41,378

48,779

40,790

44,912

46,170

State & political subdivision loans

60,890

63,328

81,835

85,978

93,778

Total loans

1,404,401

1,405,281

1,365,879

1,363,633

1,093,720

Less: allowance for loan losses

16,560

15,815

15,169

14,827

14,247

Net loans

$  1,387,841

$   1,389,466

$   1,350,710

$   1,348,806

$   1,079,473






Past due and non-performing assets










Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          2,383

$          4,120

$           3,449

$          4,986

$          3,159






Non-accrual loans

$       10,680

$        10,732

$         11,711

$        10,693

$        11,302

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

478

525

1,194

654

164

Non-performing loans

$       11,158

$        11,257

$         12,905

$        11,347

$        11,466

OREO

1,720

1,836

2,726

2,853

3,056

Total Non-performing assets

$       12,878

$        13,093

$         15,631

$        14,200

$        14,522



















3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months


Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In Thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Balance, beginning of period

$       15,815

$        15,169

$         14,827

$        14,247

$        13,845

Charge-offs

(4)

(276)

(237)

(10)

(9)

Recoveries

99

22

29

40

11

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

95

(254)

(208)

30

2

Provision for loan losses

650

900

550

550

400

Balance, end of period

$       16,560

$        15,815

$         15,169

$        14,827

$        14,247






CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





As of


March 31

2021

2020

Tangible Equity

Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         198,807

$           159,923

Accumulated other comprehensive (gain) loss

(1,002)

(2,918)

Intangible Assets

(33,072)

(24,590)

Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

164,733

132,415

Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2020 stock Dividend

3,912,679

3,544,327

Tangible Book value per share (a)

$              42.10

$               37.36




As of


March 31

2021

2020

Tangible Equity per share

Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$              50.81

$               45.12

Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss

(0.26)

(0.82)

Book value per share

50.55

44.30

Adjustments for intangible assets

(8.45)

(6.94)

Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              42.10

$               37.36







For the Three Months Ended

March 31

2021

2020

Return on Average Tangible Equity

Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         198,617

$           157,905

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

2,427

(26)

Average Intangible Assets

32,998

24,603

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

163,192

133,328

Net Income

$              8,463

$               4,531

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

20.74%

13.59%







For the Three
Months March
31, 2021

For the Three
Months March 31,
2020

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding Merger and Acquisition
Costs and BOLI Death Benefits

Net Income

$               8,463

$               4,531

BOLI death benefits

1,155

-

After Tax merger and acquisition costs

-

339

Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs

$               7,308

$               4,870

Average Assets

1,917,341

1,458,091

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding Merger and Acquisition costs

1.52%

1.34%



Average Stockholders Equity

$           196,190

$           157,931

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding Merger and
Acquisition costs and death benefits

14.90%

12.33%










For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2021

2020

Total interest income

$           18,295

$             15,339

Total interest expense

1,854

2,449

Net interest income

16,441

12,890

Tax equivalent adjustment

253

288

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$           16,694

$             13,178



SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstcitizensbank.com

Also from this source

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Announces Closing of $10...

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics