Citizens First Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ: CZFC) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 which include the following:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1.20 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share (EPS). This represents a 6.8% increase or $76,000 from the $1.12 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income totaled $3.66 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share. This represents an increase of $519,000, a 16.5% increase, or $0.21 per diluted common share, from the net income of $3.14 million in the first nine months of the previous year. "While profitability improved over 2017, margin pressure and softening loan demand continue to present challenges for us," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO. "Market competition for deposits has intensified. As a result, cost of funding has outpaced improvements in loan yields," Kanipe added.

Income Statement Third Quarter 2018 Compared to Third Quarter 2017

Net interest income increased $49,000, or 1.3%, for the third quarter of the current year compared to the third quarter of the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 25 basis points. The Company's net interest margin decreased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which exceeded the increase in the yield on earning assets.

There was a $30,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of the current year compared to a $30,000 credit for loan losses in the third quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income decreased $13,000, or 1.4%, from the prior year primarily due to a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $26,000 and a decrease in gains on sale of securities of $25,000, offset by an increase in non-deposit brokerage fees of $20,000 and gain on sale of mortgage loans of $16,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $79,000, or 2.5%, from the prior year primarily due to an increase in personnel expense of $57,000, and an increase in other expense of $55,000.

Income tax expenses decreased $179,000, or 36.5% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.

Income Statement Current Year Compared to Prior Year

Net interest income increased $400,000, or 3.5%, from the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and 3.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 13 basis points. The Company's net interest margin decreased due to an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $90,000 provision for loan losses in the current year compared to no provision in the previous year.

Non-interest income decreased $16,000, or 0.6%, primarily due to a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $24,000, a reduction in gains on sale of mortgage loans of $21,000 and gains on the sale of securities of $48,000, offset by an increase in other service charges and fees of $37,000 and non-deposit brokerage fees of $42,000.

Non-interest expense increased $225,000, or 2.3%, primarily due to an increase of $287,000 in personnel expenses and $82,000 increase in other expenses offset by a decrease of $111,000 in data processing services.

Income tax expenses decreased $450,000, or 33.7% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $2.0 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at September 30, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $670,000. The increase is primarily attributable to one credit secured by real estate which was moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018 was $4.8 million, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2017. The Company considers the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with the Company's loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $473.7 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017. Loans decreased $3.6 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Deposits increased $10.3 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $5.0 million, or 12.5%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

Stockholders' equity increased to $48.6 million at September 30, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $19.14 and $17.50, respectively, at September 30, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

About Citizens First Corporation

Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999. The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee. Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Condition

(In Thousands, Except

Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 7,523 $ 6,444 $ 8,542 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 28,113 13,532 11,018 Available-for-sale securities 45,450 48,616 53,547 Loans held for sale — 427 264 Loans 370,689 374,239 359,391 Allowance for loan losses (4,776) (4,724) (4,854) Premises and equipment, net 8,930 9,140 9,390 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 8,660 8,528 8,351 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 2,065 2,053 2,025 Accrued interest receivable 1,596 1,681 1,622 Deferred income taxes 766 670 1,464 Goodwill and other intangible assets 4,168 4,221 4,291 Other assets 490 555 371 Total Assets $ 473,674 $ 465,382 $ 455,422 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 51,679 $ 53,259 $ 52,322 Savings, NOW and money market 188,200 175,087 173,620 Time 142,754 143,968 144,497 Total deposits 382,633 372,314 370,439 FHLB advances and other borrowings 35,000 40,000 35,000 Subordinated debentures 5,000 5,000 5,000 Accrued interest payable 360 285 220 Other liabilities 2,092 1,949 2,399 Total Liabilities 425,085 419,548 413,058 Stockholders' Equity 6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock — — 7,261 Common stock 33,232 33,138 25,920 Retained earnings 16,380 13,142 9,706 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,023) (446) (523) Total stockholders' equity 48,589 45,834 42,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 473,674 $ 465,382 $ 455,422

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three months ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Interest and dividend income $ 5,094 $ 5,162 $ 4,860 $ 4,905 $ 4,640 Interest expense 1,182 1,064 960 858 777 Net interest income 3,912 4,098 3,900 4,047 3,863 Provision (credit) for loan losses 30 30 30 (150) (30) Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 291 309 298 315 317 Other service charges and fees 319 319 281 288 317 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 95 69 50 82 79 Non-deposit brokerage fees 110 101 99 97 90 Lease income 52 79 52 52 53 BOLI income 45 44 43 45 44 Gain on sale of securities — — — — 25 Total non-interest income 912 921 823 879 925 Non-interest expenses: Personnel expense 1,730 1,773 1,846 1,740 1,673 Net occupancy expense 457 432 453 448 449 Advertising and public relations 102 85 81 78 111 Professional fees 156 172 164 86 160 Data processing services 208 205 194 192 214 Franchise shares and deposit tax 120 120 120 88 132 FDIC insurance 42 43 42 47 52 Other 470 461 459 433 415 Total non-interest expenses 3,285 3,291 3,359 3,112 3,206 Income before income taxes 1,509 1,698 1,334 1,964 1,612 Income taxes 311 324 250 1,012 490 Net income 1,198 1,374 1,084 952 1,122 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — — Net income available for common stockholders $ 1,198 $ 1,374 $ 1,084 $ 952 $ 1,122 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 0.44

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Key Operating Statistics

Three months ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Average: Assets $ 482,506 $ 478,836 $ 476,063 $ 462,966 $ 449,770 Earning Assets 454,914 451,315 448,853 435,458 422,258 Loans 377,140 389,614 384,184 370,173 362,343 Interest-bearing deposits 333,043 328,932 322,627 317,196 312,668 Deposits 388,124 383,144 375,617 369,643 364,798 Borrowed funds 43,685 46,758 52,167 45,000 37,696 Equity 48,242 47,006 46,023 45,907 44,916 Common equity 48,242 47,006 46,023 45,907 44,916 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.15 % 0.92 % 0.82 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 9.85 % 11.97 % 9.55 % 8.23 % 9.91 % Efficiency ratio 67.74 % 65.23 % 70.72 % 62.46 % 66.51 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.82 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.70 % 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.67 % 2.83 % Net overhead to average assets 1.95 % 1.99 % 2.16 % 1.91 % 2.01 % Yield on loans 4.89 % 4.94 % 4.75 % 4.88 % 4.73 % Yield on investment securities (TE) 2.51 % 2.61 % 2.56 % 2.77 % 2.68 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.46 % 4.61 % 4.42 % 4.52 % 4.41 % Cost of average interest bearing liabilities 1.24 % 1.14 % 1.04 % 0.94 % 0.88 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.43 % 3.67 % 3.55 % 3.74 % 3.68 % Number of FTE employees 98 99 96 98 97 Asset Quality Indicators: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.36 % 0.73 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.29 % 0.58 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.26 % 1.34 % YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.06 % (0.01) % — % YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) 38 34 61 (20) 2

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Income

Nine Months Ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income $ 15,116 $ 13,690 Interest expense 3,206 2,180 Net interest income 11,910 11,510 Provision for loan losses 90 — Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 898 922 Other service charges and fees 919 882 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 214 235 Non-deposit brokerage fees 310 268 Lease income 183 185 BOLI income 132 132 Gain on sale of securities — 48 Total non-interest income 2,656 2,672 Non-interest expenses: Personnel expense 5,349 5,062 Net occupancy expense 1,342 1,356 Advertising and public relations 268 259 Professional fees 492 461 Data processing services 607 718 Franchise shares and deposit tax 360 396 FDIC insurance 127 150 Other 1,390 1,308 Total non-interest expenses 9,935 9,710 Income before income taxes 4,541 4,472 Income taxes 885 1,335 Net income 3,656 3,137 Dividends on preferred stock — 238 Net income available for common stockholders $ 3,656 $ 2,899 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 1.23

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Key Operating Statistics

Nine Months Ended (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Average: Assets $ 479,158 $ 452,177 Earning Assets 451,715 424,753 Loans 383,620 363,294 Interest-bearing deposits 328,239 315,821 Deposits 382,341 365,925 Borrowed funds 47,505 40,161 Equity 47,098 43,938 Common equity 47,098 39,659 Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.93 % Return on average equity 10.38 % 9.55 % Efficiency ratio 67.84 % 67.81 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.74 % 0.79 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.77 % 2.87 % Net overhead to average assets 2.03 % 2.08 % Yield on loans 4.86 % 4.67 % Yield on investment securities (TE) 2.56 % 2.80 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.50 % 4.37 % Cost of average interest bearing liabilities 1.14 % 0.82 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.55 % 3.68 % Number of FTE employees 98 97

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, December 31, December 31, Consolidated Capital Ratios 2018 2017 2016 Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 10.26 % 9.85 % 9.30 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.46 % 9.02 % 8.44 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.46 % 9.02 % 6.83 % Book value per common share $ 19.14 $ 18.14 $ 17.54 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 17.50 $ 16.47 $ 15.40 End of period common share closing price $ 26.25 $ 24.00 $ 18.00

(1) The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks. The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition. See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios) September 30, December 31, December 31, Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation: 2018 2017 2016 Total shareholders' equity (a) $ 48,589 $ 45,834 $ 42,364 Less: Preferred stock — — (7,261) Common equity (b) 48,589 45,834 35,103 Goodwill (4,097) (4,097) (4,097) Intangible assets (71) (124) (194) Tangible common equity (c) 44,421 41,613 30,812 Add: Preferred stock — — 7,261 Tangible equity (d) 44,421 41,613 38,073 Total assets (e) 473,674 465,382 455,422 Less: Goodwill (4,097) (4,097) (4,097) Intangible assets (71) (124) (194) Tangible assets (f) $ 469,506 $ 461,161 $ 451,131 Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g) 2,538 2,526 2,001 Book value per common share (b/g) $ 19.14 $ 18.14 $ 17.54 Tangible book value per common share (c/g) $ 17.50 $ 16.47 $ 15.40 Equity to assets ratio (a/e) 10.26 % 9.85 % 9.30 % Tangible equity ratio (d/f) 9.46 % 9.02 % 8.44 % Common equity ratio (b/e) 10.26 % 9.85 % 7.71 % Tangible common equity ratio (c/f) 9.46 % 9.02 % 6.83 %

SOURCE Citizens First Corporation

Related Links

http://www.citizensfirstbank.com

