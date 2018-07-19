Citizens First Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ: CZFC) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 which include the following:
For the quarter ended September 30, 2018 the Company reported net income of $1.20 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share (EPS). This represents a 6.8% increase or $76,000 from the $1.12 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income totaled $3.66 million, or $1.44 per diluted common share. This represents an increase of $519,000, a 16.5% increase, or $0.21 per diluted common share, from the net income of $3.14 million in the first nine months of the previous year. "While profitability improved over 2017, margin pressure and softening loan demand continue to present challenges for us," said Todd Kanipe, President and CEO. "Market competition for deposits has intensified. As a result, cost of funding has outpaced improvements in loan yields," Kanipe added.
Income Statement Third Quarter 2018 Compared to Third Quarter 2017
Net interest income increased $49,000, or 1.3%, for the third quarter of the current year compared to the third quarter of the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 25 basis points. The Company's net interest margin decreased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which exceeded the increase in the yield on earning assets.
There was a $30,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of the current year compared to a $30,000 credit for loan losses in the third quarter of the prior year.
Non-interest income decreased $13,000, or 1.4%, from the prior year primarily due to a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $26,000 and a decrease in gains on sale of securities of $25,000, offset by an increase in non-deposit brokerage fees of $20,000 and gain on sale of mortgage loans of $16,000.
Non-interest expenses increased $79,000, or 2.5%, from the prior year primarily due to an increase in personnel expense of $57,000, and an increase in other expense of $55,000.
Income tax expenses decreased $179,000, or 36.5% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.
Income Statement Current Year Compared to Prior Year
Net interest income increased $400,000, or 3.5%, from the prior year. The Company's net interest margin was 3.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and 3.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of 13 basis points. The Company's net interest margin decreased due to an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
There was a $90,000 provision for loan losses in the current year compared to no provision in the previous year.
Non-interest income decreased $16,000, or 0.6%, primarily due to a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $24,000, a reduction in gains on sale of mortgage loans of $21,000 and gains on the sale of securities of $48,000, offset by an increase in other service charges and fees of $37,000 and non-deposit brokerage fees of $42,000.
Non-interest expense increased $225,000, or 2.3%, primarily due to an increase of $287,000 in personnel expenses and $82,000 increase in other expenses offset by a decrease of $111,000 in data processing services.
Income tax expenses decreased $450,000, or 33.7% due to a marginal rate of 21% in 2018 compared to a rate of 34% in 2017.
Credit Quality
Non-performing assets totaled $2.0 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at September 30, 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2017, an increase of approximately $670,000. The increase is primarily attributable to one credit secured by real estate which was moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2018.
The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2018 was $4.8 million, or 1.29% of total loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2017. The Company considers the size, volume and credit quality of the loan portfolio as well as recent economic and other external influences to record the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that is directionally consistent with the Company's loan portfolio.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $473.7 million, compared to $465.4 million at December 31, 2017. Loans decreased $3.6 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Deposits increased $10.3 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $5.0 million, or 12.5%, from December 31, 2017 to September 30, 2018.
Stockholders' equity increased to $48.6 million at September 30, 2018 from $45.8 million at December 31, 2017. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share ratios were $19.14 and $17.50, respectively, at September 30, 2018 compared to $18.14 and $16.47, respectively, at December 31, 2017.
About Citizens First Corporation
Citizens First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky and established in 1999. The Company has branch offices located in Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren Counties in Kentucky, and a loan production office in Williamson County, Tennessee. Additional information concerning our products and services is available at www.citizensfirstbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to Citizens First Corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or future performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon the Company's current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are current and future economic and business conditions; possible changes in trade, monetary, and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; changes in the interest rate environment and our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk and other market risk, credit risk and operational risk; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; increases in our nonperforming assets, or our inability to recover or absorb losses created by such nonperforming assets; and other factors described in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission could also impact current expectations.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Condition
|
(In Thousands, Except
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$
|
7,523
|
$
|
6,444
|
$
|
8,542
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
28,113
|
13,532
|
11,018
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
45,450
|
48,616
|
53,547
|
Loans held for sale
|
—
|
427
|
264
|
Loans
|
370,689
|
374,239
|
359,391
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(4,776)
|
(4,724)
|
(4,854)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
8,930
|
9,140
|
9,390
|
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
|
8,660
|
8,528
|
8,351
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
|
2,065
|
2,053
|
2,025
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
1,596
|
1,681
|
1,622
|
Deferred income taxes
|
766
|
670
|
1,464
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
4,168
|
4,221
|
4,291
|
Other assets
|
490
|
555
|
371
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
473,674
|
$
|
465,382
|
$
|
455,422
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$
|
51,679
|
$
|
53,259
|
$
|
52,322
|
Savings, NOW and money market
|
188,200
|
175,087
|
173,620
|
Time
|
142,754
|
143,968
|
144,497
|
Total deposits
|
382,633
|
372,314
|
370,439
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
35,000
|
40,000
|
35,000
|
Subordinated debentures
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
Accrued interest payable
|
360
|
285
|
220
|
Other liabilities
|
2,092
|
1,949
|
2,399
|
Total Liabilities
|
425,085
|
419,548
|
413,058
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
6.5% Cumulative convertible preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
7,261
|
Common stock
|
33,232
|
33,138
|
25,920
|
Retained earnings
|
16,380
|
13,142
|
9,706
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
(1,023)
|
(446)
|
(523)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
48,589
|
45,834
|
42,364
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
473,674
|
$
|
465,382
|
$
|
455,422
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Income
|
Three months ended
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Interest and dividend income
|
$
|
5,094
|
$
|
5,162
|
$
|
4,860
|
$
|
4,905
|
$
|
4,640
|
Interest expense
|
1,182
|
1,064
|
960
|
858
|
777
|
Net interest income
|
3,912
|
4,098
|
3,900
|
4,047
|
3,863
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
(150)
|
(30)
|
Non-interest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
291
|
309
|
298
|
315
|
317
|
Other service charges and fees
|
319
|
319
|
281
|
288
|
317
|
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
95
|
69
|
50
|
82
|
79
|
Non-deposit brokerage fees
|
110
|
101
|
99
|
97
|
90
|
Lease income
|
52
|
79
|
52
|
52
|
53
|
BOLI income
|
45
|
44
|
43
|
45
|
44
|
Gain on sale of securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
25
|
Total non-interest income
|
912
|
921
|
823
|
879
|
925
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
Personnel expense
|
1,730
|
1,773
|
1,846
|
1,740
|
1,673
|
Net occupancy expense
|
457
|
432
|
453
|
448
|
449
|
Advertising and public relations
|
102
|
85
|
81
|
78
|
111
|
Professional fees
|
156
|
172
|
164
|
86
|
160
|
Data processing services
|
208
|
205
|
194
|
192
|
214
|
Franchise shares and deposit tax
|
120
|
120
|
120
|
88
|
132
|
FDIC insurance
|
42
|
43
|
42
|
47
|
52
|
Other
|
470
|
461
|
459
|
433
|
415
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
3,285
|
3,291
|
3,359
|
3,112
|
3,206
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,509
|
1,698
|
1,334
|
1,964
|
1,612
|
Income taxes
|
311
|
324
|
250
|
1,012
|
490
|
Net income
|
1,198
|
1,374
|
1,084
|
952
|
1,122
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income available for common stockholders
|
$
|
1,198
|
$
|
1,374
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
1,122
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.38
|
$
|
0.44
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.44
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Key Operating Statistics
|
Three months ended
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Average:
|
Assets
|
$
|
482,506
|
$
|
478,836
|
$
|
476,063
|
$
|
462,966
|
$
|
449,770
|
Earning Assets
|
454,914
|
451,315
|
448,853
|
435,458
|
422,258
|
Loans
|
377,140
|
389,614
|
384,184
|
370,173
|
362,343
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
333,043
|
328,932
|
322,627
|
317,196
|
312,668
|
Deposits
|
388,124
|
383,144
|
375,617
|
369,643
|
364,798
|
Borrowed funds
|
43,685
|
46,758
|
52,167
|
45,000
|
37,696
|
Equity
|
48,242
|
47,006
|
46,023
|
45,907
|
44,916
|
Common equity
|
48,242
|
47,006
|
46,023
|
45,907
|
44,916
|
Return on average assets
|
0.99
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
9.85
|
%
|
11.97
|
%
|
9.55
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
9.91
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
67.74
|
%
|
65.23
|
%
|
70.72
|
%
|
62.46
|
%
|
66.51
|
%
|
Non-interest income to average assets
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.70
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
Non-interest expenses to average assets
|
2.70
|
%
|
2.76
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
2.67
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
Net overhead to average assets
|
1.95
|
%
|
1.99
|
%
|
2.16
|
%
|
1.91
|
%
|
2.01
|
%
|
Yield on loans
|
4.89
|
%
|
4.94
|
%
|
4.75
|
%
|
4.88
|
%
|
4.73
|
%
|
Yield on investment securities (TE)
|
2.51
|
%
|
2.61
|
%
|
2.56
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
2.68
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets (TE)
|
4.46
|
%
|
4.61
|
%
|
4.42
|
%
|
4.52
|
%
|
4.41
|
%
|
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.04
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
3.43
|
%
|
3.67
|
%
|
3.55
|
%
|
3.74
|
%
|
3.68
|
%
|
Number of FTE employees
|
98
|
99
|
96
|
98
|
97
|
Asset Quality Indicators:
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.54
|
%
|
0.54
|
%
|
0.54
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.58
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
YTD net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
38
|
34
|
61
|
(20)
|
2
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Income
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest and dividend income
|
$
|
15,116
|
$
|
13,690
|
Interest expense
|
3,206
|
2,180
|
Net interest income
|
11,910
|
11,510
|
Provision for loan losses
|
90
|
—
|
Non-interest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
898
|
922
|
Other service charges and fees
|
919
|
882
|
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
214
|
235
|
Non-deposit brokerage fees
|
310
|
268
|
Lease income
|
183
|
185
|
BOLI income
|
132
|
132
|
Gain on sale of securities
|
—
|
48
|
Total non-interest income
|
2,656
|
2,672
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
Personnel expense
|
5,349
|
5,062
|
Net occupancy expense
|
1,342
|
1,356
|
Advertising and public relations
|
268
|
259
|
Professional fees
|
492
|
461
|
Data processing services
|
607
|
718
|
Franchise shares and deposit tax
|
360
|
396
|
FDIC insurance
|
127
|
150
|
Other
|
1,390
|
1,308
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
9,935
|
9,710
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,541
|
4,472
|
Income taxes
|
885
|
1,335
|
Net income
|
3,656
|
3,137
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
—
|
238
|
Net income available for common stockholders
|
$
|
3,656
|
$
|
2,899
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
1.30
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
1.23
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Key Operating Statistics
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(In Thousands, Except Per
|
Share Data and ratios)
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Average:
|
Assets
|
$
|
479,158
|
$
|
452,177
|
Earning Assets
|
451,715
|
424,753
|
Loans
|
383,620
|
363,294
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
328,239
|
315,821
|
Deposits
|
382,341
|
365,925
|
Borrowed funds
|
47,505
|
40,161
|
Equity
|
47,098
|
43,938
|
Common equity
|
47,098
|
39,659
|
Return on average assets
|
1.02
|
%
|
0.93
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
10.38
|
%
|
9.55
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
67.84
|
%
|
67.81
|
%
|
Non-interest income to average assets
|
0.74
|
%
|
0.79
|
%
|
Non-interest expenses to average assets
|
2.77
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
Net overhead to average assets
|
2.03
|
%
|
2.08
|
%
|
Yield on loans
|
4.86
|
%
|
4.67
|
%
|
Yield on investment securities (TE)
|
2.56
|
%
|
2.80
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets (TE)
|
4.50
|
%
|
4.37
|
%
|
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
|
1.14
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
3.55
|
%
|
3.68
|
%
|
Number of FTE employees
|
98
|
97
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Consolidated Capital Ratios
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
10.26
|
%
|
9.85
|
%
|
9.30
|
%
|
Tangible equity ratio (1)
|
9.46
|
%
|
9.02
|
%
|
8.44
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|
9.46
|
%
|
9.02
|
%
|
6.83
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
19.14
|
$
|
18.14
|
$
|
17.54
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
$
|
17.50
|
$
|
16.47
|
$
|
15.40
|
End of period common share closing price
|
$
|
26.25
|
$
|
24.00
|
$
|
18.00
(1) The tangible equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share, while not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), are considered critical metrics with which to analyze banks. The ratio and per share amount have been included to facilitate a greater understanding of the Company's capital structure and financial condition. See the Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for reconciliation of this ratio and per share amount to GAAP.
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and ratios)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Total shareholders' equity (a)
|
$
|
48,589
|
$
|
45,834
|
$
|
42,364
|
Less:
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
(7,261)
|
Common equity (b)
|
48,589
|
45,834
|
35,103
|
Goodwill
|
(4,097)
|
(4,097)
|
(4,097)
|
Intangible assets
|
(71)
|
(124)
|
(194)
|
Tangible common equity (c)
|
44,421
|
41,613
|
30,812
|
Add:
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
7,261
|
Tangible equity (d)
|
44,421
|
41,613
|
38,073
|
Total assets (e)
|
473,674
|
465,382
|
455,422
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
(4,097)
|
(4,097)
|
(4,097)
|
Intangible assets
|
(71)
|
(124)
|
(194)
|
Tangible assets (f)
|
$
|
469,506
|
$
|
461,161
|
$
|
451,131
|
Shares outstanding (in thousands) (g)
|
2,538
|
2,526
|
2,001
|
Book value per common share (b/g)
|
$
|
19.14
|
$
|
18.14
|
$
|
17.54
|
Tangible book value per common share (c/g)
|
$
|
17.50
|
$
|
16.47
|
$
|
15.40
|
Equity to assets ratio (a/e)
|
10.26
|
%
|
9.85
|
%
|
9.30
|
%
|
Tangible equity ratio (d/f)
|
9.46
|
%
|
9.02
|
%
|
8.44
|
%
|
Common equity ratio (b/e)
|
10.26
|
%
|
9.85
|
%
|
7.71
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio (c/f)
|
9.46
|
%
|
9.02
|
%
|
6.83
|
%
