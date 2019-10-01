Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Challenges Delaware State Bar Association to Debate the Transparency and Accountability Issues Plaguing the State's Judiciary

DOVER, Del., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Delaware State Bar Association's closed-door press conference attacking Citizen's for a Pro-Business Delaware and its platform to increase transparency and accountability in the state's judiciary, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey released the following statement:

"As we expected, the Delaware State Bar Association completely ignored our calls for transparency and accountability and instead, hosted an invite-only, closed-door press conference where the audience was hand-picked to hear their protectionist message. What we didn't expect was for DSBA President William P. Brady to insult the intelligence of more than 2,000 Delaware residents who have recently signed on to support the Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware's platform for needed change in the judiciary.

"Delaware residents understand what the words 'transparency', 'accountability' and 'diversity' mean. The DSBA clearly does not. Our members understand that when Chancery judges can choose their own cases, there is opportunity for conflicts of interest. We understand that when there are not cameras in courtrooms that there is a greater chance of corruption. And we understand that when courts don't reflect the constituents that come before them, there is distrust and the potential for disparities in the delivery of justice. Today President Brady proved just how out of touch he is with the residents of Delaware and we, again, invite the DSBA to address our calls for transparency, accountability and diversity in the Delaware state judiciary.

"We challenge Brady to debate the issues, only using facts, anywhere anytime. Will he meet that challenge? I won't hold my breath."

Contact: Chris Coffey, 917-972-7514

Ccoffey@tuskholdings.com

SOURCE Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware

