Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Distributes 10,000 Face Masks Throughout Delaware

5,000 were given to West Side Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center that serves under-and uninsured community members with two locations in the Southeast Wilmington area;

area; 2,500 were distributed through Sunday Breakfast Mission, a homeless shelter providing meals that has continued to serve the already vulnerable population; and

2,500 were distributed to workers at Food Bank of Delaware mobile food delivery and food pantry sites.

Said Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "As communities of color across the country are devastated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we're proud to provide 10,000 medical masks to these three incredible organizations that are breaking down barriers to health and food security. We appreciate their heroic workers and their efforts to serve the most vulnerable residents of Delaware."

"It is a blessing to receive PPE in these difficult times," said Bruce Davison, Sunday Breakfast Mission. "Now more than ever, we need to protect our staff, our vulnerable residents and our guests in order to stay safe and healthy."

Last week, CPBD partnered with local pastors to urge Governor Carney for a racial breakdown of the state's coronavirus cases, which he has now done. While the data is not yet available, a ProPublica study from other states is already exposing a staggering disparity in the mortality rate for African Americans that have contracted the illness compared to their white counterparts. CPBD will be delivering masks to these groups in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and shrink that disparity.

CPBD calls on Governor Carney to create a racial equity rapid response team and support community organizations, like the three organizations above, who have worked for years to create trusted outreach systems. Culturally competent providers who look like and speak the languages of racially diverse communities are essential to stopping coronavirus from disproportionately affecting black and latinx residents.

