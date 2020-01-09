Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Launches $400,000 TV and Radio Ad Buy in Campaign Calling on DE State Senate to Stop Confirmation of Paul Fioravanti Jr. to Bouchard-Run Chancery Court

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Delaware Governor John Carney's announcement that he is nominating Paul Fioravanti, Jr. to serve as Vice Chancellor on the Delaware Court of Chancery, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) has announced it will be spending at least $400,000 in TV and radio ads, in addition to direct mail to the districts of Delaware State Senators on the Judiciary Committee.

The TV ad will begin airing this weekend.

Said CPBD Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, "Governor Carney's nomination of Paul Fioravanti Jr. to replace Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves – the first African American woman to sit on Delaware's Supreme Court – on the Delaware Chancery Court is an insult to everything our over 5,000 members have spent the last six months calling for. Rather than actually making progress towards diversifying the Delaware judiciary, Governor Carney simply transferred it from one court to another before replacing a diverse Chancery Court Justice with another member of Delaware's elite old boys' club.

Should he be confirmed, Mr. Fioravanti's presence on the Chancery Court will mean that not a single member of the archaic and historically unaccountable institution will be a person of color, and just two will be women. Coming from a Delaware law firm without a single black lawyer, Mr. Fioravanti's nomination is yet another gross symptom of how mostly white, high-powered law firms are pipelines for meaningful posts in the American justice system, especially in Delaware.

By spending $400,000 in TV, radio ads, and on direct mail to the constituents of Judiciary Committee members, we're making good on our promise to make sure that every single Delaware Senator who sides with the status quo over a truly representative judiciary will be held accountable."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org .

Contact: Chris Coffey, ccoffey@tuskholdings.com

SOURCE Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware