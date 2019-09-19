Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Responds to Out-of-Touch Legal Survey

DOVER, Del., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of the 2019 Institute for Legal Reform Survey, CPBD Campaign Manager Chris Coffey Released the following statement:

"In 2017, at the height of the TransPerfect case -- when the Chancery Court was forcing an owner to sell the company they had built from scratch for over two decades -- Delaware was ranked 11th in the U.S. Chamber's Lawsuit Climate Survey. While some out-of-to-touch ouch lawyers from around the country may have forgotten just how much unchecked power the Chancery Court has, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is here to remind them.

"Our message is already resonating with over 1,000 new Delaware residents who have signed our petition for transparency and accountability in the State's court system in just a few short weeks. We will continue to call for change no matter how much pushback we receive from those who benefit from the status quo."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.

