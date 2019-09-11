Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware To Premier TV Ads On ABC During Thursday's Democratic Primary Debate To Expose Corruption In The Chancery Court

DOVER, Del., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The crusade for open government and diversity in Delaware's courts continues as Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware take their platform to television after making waves on the radio and spearheading a comprehensive door-to-door campaign.

"Our message is echoing throughout Delaware – people are listening, and they care," said Chris Coffey, Campaign Manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "We are on the radio and knocking on doors. In the first four days of talking to residents, we have collected over 500 new signatures for our petition and recruited hundreds of new "Citizens" to join our team. Next, we're bringing our voice to television. We are stronger in numbers."

Now serving as judicial watchdogs, the good government group is leading the movement for accountability and diversity in the court system. To bring their message far and wide, CPBD will spend $200,000 in television ads to campaign for their platform.

Recently, Delaware dropped 10 spots in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's national business climate rankings and is now ranked 46th out of 50 states for judicial accountability according to the Center for Public Integrity. Delaware's reputation as a thriving and business-friendly state has been diminished as the Chancery Court continues to push unjust practices such as letting judges choose cases based on personal interest, lack of cameras in the court rooms, and not requiring financial disclosure by state judges.

On the heels of Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine's retirement, CPBD is calling for a replacement Chief Justice who reflects the diversity of Delaware's population. Delaware is one of only 18 states that has never had an African-American on its highest court despite the fact that 57% of residents in Wilmington, the state's largest city, are black.

"The Delaware court system suffers from a historic lack of diversity, operating for too long as an old boys' club," said Miranda Wessinger, President of Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. "Without a diverse and representative court system, there will never be accountability to ensure that every Delawarean's rights are protected. Our demand for equity and diversity is a simple one. The great people of Delaware deserve their voices to be heard."

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,700 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the issue.

Contact: Chris Coffey, 917-972-7514

Ccoffey@tuskholdings.com

SOURCE Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware