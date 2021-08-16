Citizens Trust Bank Celebrates 100 years In the Community

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Trust Bank commemorates the company's 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1921, Citizens Trust Bank is a community bank steeped in historical significance of providing access to financial resources for the communities it has served for 100 years.

The legacy of Citizens Trust Bank was built on the essence of vision, courage and honor. In 1919, 'The Fervent Five', five African-American businessmen, pooled their intellect, capital and genuine love for community, to offer their neighbors access to resources that would help them realize the American Dream. They formed a community bank in Atlanta, headed by Heman E. Perry where they sought to emphasize the importance of fiscal responsibility, thriftiness, home ownership and equal access and equality in financial services for all.

"The story of Citizens Trust Bank is extraordinary. We are extremely proud of our bank's mission. It continues to be the bedrock of the Bank's commitment and long-term impact", said Ray Robinson, Chairman of Citizens Bancshares Corporation, parent company of Citizens Trust Bank.

Over the past 100 years, the banking solutions and services have advanced dramatically while maintaining a keen focus on meeting customer expectations and innovating for the future. Central to that success is the continued focus on the importance of those guiding principles.

"We are proud to celebrate our 100-year journey with our customers, partners, and supporters," said Cynthia N. Day, President and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. "As we remain committed to our corporate mission of being a catalyst for building wealth, supporting expanding businesses and creating a better future for our customers, associates and communities, we are also taking a moment to reflect on our rich history and past accomplishments. But more importantly, we are focused on delivering a more innovative, diverse, sustainable, customer-focused company for the future."

Commemorating this milestone the bank's year-long celebration includes special partnerships with local and state preservation organizations to continue to empower, inform and educate future generations about the importance of community banks.

Some of the year's celebratory events include:

Local, state and national government office proclamations/recognitions;

Donation of 100-year-old bank documents to be shared, publicly for future exhibition and historical preservation;

Citizens Trust Bank's historical marker ceremony;

A tribute from Citizens Trust Bank's customers through personal impact stories and testimonials

Interactive activities to promote collaboration, future thinking, and public engagement on the Company's social media channels; and,

A celebratory jubilee gala event.

"As we continue to celebrate our 100th Anniversary, we are anticipating the next 100 years. We will remain committed to our mission; we will continue to grow, change, and innovate, taking what has been positive and strong about our history and culture—and rapidly adapting to a world in which change is accelerating around us exponentially" concluded Day.

About Citizens Trust Bank

Celebrating 100 years in the community, Citizens Trust Bank remains committed to providing personalized service and financial solutions to meet the growing needs of the community. Through a legacy built on economic equality and well-being, we go beyond meeting the needs of offering banking solutions; our mission is to empower our customers and future generations for financial success.

The bank takes pride in offering its financial solutions throughout metropolitan-Atlanta and Birmingham and Eutaw, Alabama. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over-the-counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at www.ctbconnect.com.

