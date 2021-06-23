Citizens Trust Bank Recognizes the Passing of Retired Alabama Market President, Bunny Stokes, Jr.

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Trust Bank is saddened to announce that the retired, Alabama Market President, Mr. Bunny Stokes, Jr., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Cynthia N. Day, President & CEO of Citizens Trust Bank, said, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of a mentor, colleague and friend, Bunny Stokes, Jr. Prior to his retirement in 2016, Mr. Stokes served as the Alabama Market President since 2003. Under his longstanding leadership, Citizens Trust Bank became recognized as a pillar in the community and gained in presence and stature in the Alabama market. We are grateful and appreciative of his unwavering commitment, dedication and contributions to the Bank and most importantly to the community. He will be missed tremendously."

"Mr. Stokes made an indelible mark on who we are today, and we will keep his legacy of great service, personal relationships and outstanding stewardship alive and well. Another hallmark of his leadership was building a strong team to ensure that our guiding principles remained intact and that our vision to build unparalleled connections to our customers and the community continued."

Mr. Stokes was the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Federal Savings Bank which was acquired by Citizens Trust Bank in 2003. Under the tutelage of his mentor, Dr. A.G. Gaston founder of Citizens Federal Savings Bank, famed philanthropist and well-known entrepreneur, Mr. Stokes was a part of the Citizens Federal Savings Bank original management team that helped to create a distinct style of banking based on community ties and community involvement.

His long and distinguished career spanned over thirty years; his achievements and contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including Business Leader of the Year, and the Alumni Merit Award from Booker T. Washington Business College. In recognition of his leadership and executive capabilities, he was appointed by the former governor of Alabama as an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel and Aide-de-Camp in the Alabama State Militia.

Longtime Birmingham resident and faith-led steward he served on the deacon board at the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. He also had significant community involvement, particularly sitting on boards of directors for the Federal Reserve Board, Advisory Committee of Financial Institutions of the Sixth District, Board of Directors of the Alabama Community Bankers Association, Alabama State Savings and Loan Association, State Health Planning and Development Agency, Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Baptist Health System, Birmingham Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Development Corporation, Stillman College, Miles College, Region 20/20, Alabama Symphony, Operation New Birmingham, United Way, Better Business Bureau, AAA of Alabama, Alabama School of Fine Arts, FNMA Advisory Board of Atlanta, A. G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club and The Entrepreneurial Center.

Jason A. Eppenger, Citizens Trust Bank Alabama Market President, who succeeded Mr. Stokes in 2016, said his impact on the banking community was widespread. Not only did Stokes set a standard for bankers, he also helped to build diversity in the industry and beyond.

"He was truly a trailblazer, particularly for African-Americans in banking," said Eppenger. "The relationships that he built over the course of his career allowed for so many to have opportunities not only at Citizens Federal Savings and Citizens Trust Bank, but also in financial institutions throughout the greater Birmingham area. There is a generation of African-American bankers that owe a huge debt of gratitude for his advocacy that led to many being afforded opportunities that had previously been denied."

Ms. Stokes is survived by his wife, Della, son, Trenton Stokes, daughter, Tierra Rosales and granddaughter, Whitney Lawson.



