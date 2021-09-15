Citizenship by Investment Funded Second Cruise Pier at Port Zante Ready to Welcome Visitors Next Month

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante in St Kitts is now complete and ready for operation. The multi-million-dollar project was financed via various local and international sources, of which US$5 million came from the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

According to Tuffida Stewart, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), the new addition will result in the nation accommodating three Oasis Class vessels, which are the largest afloat today. This feat signals another milestone of the Team Unity administration's prosperity agenda.

Hosting the world's largest cruise vessels is particularly important as tourism authorities expect a significant uptick in cruise arrivals in St Kitts and Nevis in the years ahead. The 55,000-population islands welcomed an astonishing one million cruise passengers before the start of the pandemic, an accomplished held for two consecutive years. The small but ambitious Caribbean country now has the marquee status of larger cruise destinations in the region.

The news comes after the island implemented robust health and safety protocols to welcome the arrival of the Celebrity Equinox on September 14th, including the establishment of a "bubble" system at the port to prevent COVID-19 spread. "Tourism industries around the world suffered significant losses and the face of travel changed," said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority.

"However, we have made significant strides; this industry is resilient and has the power to sustain livelihoods. [On] this momentous occasion, we continue our progressive journey to rebuild tourism safely in a manner that allows us to continue our tradition as a marquee port and reap economic benefits for all."

Established in 1984, the legislated CBI programme allows certain individuals and families worldwide to obtain citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis in return for an investment. Though applicants are not required to take language or culture examinations, they do, however, need to pass all due diligence checks before being considered. The most affordable and direct routes to St Kitts and Nevis' citizenship via CBI is the Sustainable Growth Fund, created by Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

