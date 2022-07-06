Citric Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 1.86 billion | Growing Demand for Citric Acids from Detergents and Cleaners to Boost Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to gain further insights into market dynamics

Citric Acid Market 2021-2025: Scope

The citric acid market report covers the following areas:

Citric Acid Market 2021-2025: Market Challenge

Potential substitutes such as lactic acid will challenge the citric acid market during the forecast period. In the food and beverage industry, lactic acid is used in various applications, such as meat products, frozen food products, dairy, confectioneries, snacks, soft drinks, beer, fruit juices, pickles, cheese, and dried food casein. It enhances the flavor of beer and wine. Lactic acid is also used as an antibacterial agent in several food products, such as meat, frozen foods, and pickles. It inhibits spoilage and fermentation and works as a preservative in packaged vegetables and fruits such as pickled cucumber (gherkins), green olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, and baby carrots. These features of lactic acid may hinder the growth of the global citric acid market during the forecast period.

Citric Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Food And Beverage



Pharmaceuticals And Personal Care Products



Detergents And Cleaners



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Citric Acid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the citric acid market, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., and Tate and Lyle Plc among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers citric acid.

The company offers citric acid. Cargill Inc. - The company offers liquid or anhydrous citric acid.

The company offers liquid or anhydrous citric acid. COFCO Corp. - The company offers citric acid.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Citric Acid Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist citric acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the citric acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the citric acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of citric acid market vendors

Related Reports:

Monochloroacetic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glyoxylic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Citric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., and Tate and Lyle Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants



Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.4 Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Pharmaceuticals and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Detergents and cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Detergents and cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison



Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 51: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

10.5 COFCO Corp.

10.6 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 55: COFCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: COFCO Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Foodchem International Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Exhibit 61: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Exhibit 67: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Overview



Exhibit 68: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG - Key offerings

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 70: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: RZBC Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 74: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: S.A. Citrique Belge N.V. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources



Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio