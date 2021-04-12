Citrin Cooperman Releases the Firm's Annual Year In Review for 2020/21

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of the Year in Review is a well-honored tradition at Citrin Cooperman. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic set the world into a tailspin, pushing individuals and businesses into uncharted territory on all fronts. As we enter the second quarter of 2021, it is critical to be prepared and keep pushing forward. At Citrin Cooperman, we have always been future focused and now, more than ever, we remain committed to driving a future, reimagined for us and our clients. This theme lays at the heart of our newest issue of the Citrin Cooperman Year in Review.

"To see the exceptional ways our firm has adapted over the past year is a testament to the unbelievable ingenuity of our team," said Citrin Cooperman CEO, Joel Cooperman. "With multiple projects and campaigns centered around helping our clients survive and thrive, this year has been a pivotal year of change and growth for Citrin Cooperman."

In such an unprecedented time, Citrin Cooperman's Year in Review serves both as a time capsule for this unique year, as well as a showcase of what's to come for the firm, its clients, and the industry.

"Our staff and partners have risen to the challenges of 2020 in a way that far exceeded our expectations," said Alan Badey, president of Citrin Cooperman. "At the core of this firm, we strive to enhance the lives and businesses of our clients. This year is one like no other, full of new challenges and anything but normal, and I am grateful to our leaders and all of our employees on their efforts to remain focused on our core principles of culture, ownership, profitability, growth, and transformation to help drive us and our clients forward."

Even as 2021 is underway, one thing is certain – now is the time to go back to the basics and ensure we are as prepared as we can be to survive and thrive in any outcome. Citrin Cooperman is happy to share this Year in Review to demonstrate how we are doing just that.

