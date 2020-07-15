Citrus Extract Market Size Worth $7.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global citrus extract market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by the end of 2027, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to be majorly driven by growing demand for healthy and nutritional beverages across the geographies.

Paradigm shift towards healthy lifestyle supported by growing awareness regarding health and nutrition is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market globally. Citrus fruits including lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit are popular for their high vitamin C content and several health benefits, such as weight management, immunity boost, and personal care. These factors have significantly boosted the product consumption in the form of extracts mixed in the food and beverage industry for carbonated soft drinks, fruit beverages, functional beverages, sports beverages among other applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

Orange was the largest product segment with a revenue share of 53.5% in 2019 owing to its wide applications for nutritional, flavor, and aromatic applications

Fruit beverages emerged as the prominent application segment in 2019 owing to its mounting demand from consumers inclined towards fresh juices

The lemon extract is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 owing to its exotic flavor and aroma-based applications

In 2019, North America emerged as the largest regional market in terms of revenue, holding a market share of 33.1%

End-user product diversification and product launches are expected to expand the product demand over the forecast period.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Citrus Extract Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Orange, Lemon, Lime, Grapefruit), By Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/citrus-extract-market

The market is expected to witness an increase in demand from North America and Europe, where countries such as U.S., U.K. and Germany are among the early adopters of healthy and balanced nutrition lifestyles. Furthermore, growing consumer inclination towards natural and bio-based flavoring agents owing to rise in concerns regarding the negative impacts of synthetic ingredients over human health has accelerated the market growth over the past few years. Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are expected to witness lucrative growth in future supported by the ease of raw material availability and traditional consumption of the citrus products.

New product launches with innovative flavors is one of the factors driving intense competition and diversification among the end users. This has amplified the product demand among beverage producers. Regulatory norm compliance on national and international levels for sustainable production and distribution has increased the acquisition of certifications, such as GMP and USDA, among the manufacturers involved in domestic as well as offshore businesses. Positioning in high-growth regions, investments, cultivation expansion, operating fully optimized supply chains, and sustainable and organic production are some of the prominent operating strategies amongst market participants.

Natural calamities and climatic fluctuations that negatively impact plant cultivation are expected to pose as a significant threat to the market. This threat is expected to be widened by the trade halts, supply chain disruptions, and industrial shutdowns caused by the impact of COVID-19 in some of the major economies, such as U.S., U.K., France, India, and China, which is further likely to project industry challenge in 2020.

Grand View Research has segmented the global citrus extracts market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Citrus Extract Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Orange



Lime



Lemon



Grapefruit



Others

Citrus Extract Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs)



Fruit Beverages



Bottled Water



Functional Beverages



Sports Drinks



Others

Citrus Extract Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Citrus Extract Market

The Lebermuth Co. Inc.



Mountain Rose Inc.



Young Living Essential Oils LC



Bontoux S.A.S.



Symrise AG



Citromax Flavors Inc



doTERRA International, LLC.



Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Find more research reports on Food Additives & Nutricosmetics Industry, by Grand View Research:

Carmine Market – Increasing application in food products including meat, beverages, dairy and frozen products, and processed foods is expected to drive growth.

– Increasing application in food products including meat, beverages, dairy and frozen products, and processed foods is expected to drive growth. Native Collagen Market– Rising adoption of the product in several applications, such as cosmetics and healthcare and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to drive the growth.

Rose Oil Market– The market is driven by increasing consumer preference for the natural and organic ingredients in their day-to-day products. Moreover, antispasmodic, antidepressant, and anti-bacterial properties of the rose oil make it a harmless and safe alternative to allopathic solutions.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.