Citrus Oil Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 5.3 Bn by 2031

Aromatherapy is the use of aromatic and therapeutic components and substances for the treatment of specific physical problems to achieve relaxation and rejuvenation. Citrus oil is used in a variety of products, including perfumes, massage oils, bathing essentials, and other therapeutic items. The popularity of aromatherapy is growing around the world, and, as a result, demand for convenient and natural oils for therapeutic use is expanding.

Citrus essential oils have seen an increase in demand due to rising use of taste, odorant, and medicinal components across a variety of end-use industries. Consumer interest in aromatherapy is growing, as is consumer preference for plant-derived and natural ingredients, which is boosting citrus oil demand and contributing to revenue growth in the global essential oils market.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11143

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America holds a major market value share of 34.5% of the global citrus oil market.

holds a major market value share of 34.5% of the global citrus oil market. The East Asian and South Asian markets for citrus oil have the highest growth potential, and are expected to expand at CAGRs of 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively.

Citrus oil is majorly used in therapeutic massage oils as they are considered as the best natural option for therapeutics and cosmetic products, and, as a result, holds a majority share of 29% in the global market.

Use of citrus oil in home care products is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% for the forecast period.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11143

"Increased demand for citrus oil in several therapeutic massage oils as well as enhanced application across the cosmetics and personal care industry, food & beverage industry, and pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, is propelling global market growth," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are working on expanding their product portfolios due to increased competition. Alongside, he companies are focusing on offering their products to particular regions.

Firmenich S.A. formed a flavor ingredient portfolio called "TasteGEM" with reduced sugar content, where the company designed a range of technical flavor solutions to make healthier and tasty food and beverages.

The flavor portfolio of Trilogy Ingredients Inc. "CitraSence" is made with American and Asian citrus fruits by understanding their nuances to offer something unique to the consumer.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11143

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global citrus oil market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of type (orange oil, bergamot oil, lemon oil, lime oil, mandarin oil, and grapefruit oil), nature (organic, conventional), and application (food and beverages, cosmetics & personal care, home care products, therapeutic massage oil, other industrial application) and across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.