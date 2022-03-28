Citrus Oils Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion | Technavio

In-Scope:

Food and beverages:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the food and beverages segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Citrus oils are known for their numerous medical and medicinal properties, and their anti-oxidant, and other characteristics are beneficial for health. All these properties of citrus oils drive the growth of this segment.

Out-of-Scope:

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics



Others

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others) Key Companies- Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aromaaz International, BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Dohler GmbH, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., TREATT Plc, Ultra International BV, and Young Living Essential Oils among others.

Driver- Growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products

Challenge- Increase in the availability of substitute products

Growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products Challenge- Increase in the availability of substitute products

Vendor Insights-

The citrus oils market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product portfolio and pricing to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Aromaaz International - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for benefitting your body is a smarter and chemical-free way of attaining healthy body.

The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for benefitting your body is a smarter and chemical-free way of attaining healthy body. BONTOUX SAS - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used in perfumery, cosmetics, and food.

The company offers citrus oils products that can be used in perfumery, cosmetics, and food. CITROMAX - The company offers citrus oils products that can be used for creating unique food, beverage and fragrance products.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Citrus Oils Market Driver:

Growing adoption of natural ingredient-based products:

Manufacturers of food and beverages have started replacing flavors and other artificial ingredients with natural ones. This is spurring the demand for citrus oils, which have antimicrobial, antioxidant, antiseptic, and other properties. Thus, the increasing preference among consumers for natural ingredients-based products is likely to drive the demand for citrus oils during the forecast period.

Citrus Oils Market Challenge:

Increase in the availability of substitute products:

Eucalyptus oil has similar characteristics to citrus oils, such as lime and lemon oils. It also has antifungal and antiseptic properties like citrus oils. It is used in food and beverage products such as soft drinks. Eucalyptus oil is more cost-effective and readily available than citrus oils. Hence, these essential oils have become key substitutes for citrus oils.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Citrus Oils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.27 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle

East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, The Netherlands, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer

engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aromaaz International,

BONTOUX SAS, CITROMAX, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied

Essences Ltd., Citrus Oleo, Dohler GmbH, doTERRA

International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Firmenich SA,

Givaudan SA, Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs,

Plant Therapy Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International

Corp., TREATT Plc, Ultra International BV, and Young Living

Essential Oils Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future

consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast

period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking

for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

