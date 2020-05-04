City and Independence Blue Cross Launch #MindPHL Together Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Jim Kenney announced today the launch of a new public awareness campaign in May which builds on national Mental Health Awareness Month. The #mindPHL Together campaign, sponsored by the City of Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross, aims to:

Bring an improved community understanding of mental health and well-being;

Reduce the stigma associated with needing mental health support;

Encourage Philadelphians to seek help for themselves and others; and

Offer vital support needed by those impacted by mental health challenges.

"Amid the heightened uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental well-being is more important than ever," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "During this unprecedented time, many of us are experiencing loss, anxiety, stress, or overwhelming sadness. I want to remind Philadelphians to be mindful, know you are not alone, and that it's okay to seek help for these and other symptoms."

The campaign includes a new, easy-to-use website, MindPHLtogether.com , to make mental health resources more readily available to all Philadelphians. The site is a joint effort between the City's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services and Independence Blue Cross.

"As our region deals with the COVID-19 epidemic and all its consequences, many people are facing feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and isolation. It's normal to feel that way," said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence Blue Cross CEO. "Independence Blue Cross is proud to partner with the City in this critical effort. We must shine a light right now on mental health challenges, especially in the wake of COVID-19, and encourage people to connect with mental health resources."

The #mindPHL Together campaign promotional materials are available for download at MindPHLtogether.com . [Note to editors: the Campaign is pronounced 'Mindful Together' but spelled MindPHL Together.]

"Mental illness won't end when Mental Health Awareness Month ends, or even when COVID-19 is defeated," said David T. Jones, Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. "But right now, fighting the stigma and easing treatment access through telehealth is a top priority of the City and our partners. Let's be #MindPHL together, Philadelphia."

The City's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services will hold virtual events throughout the month focused on mental health. Visit healthymindsphilly.org for an updated calendar.

The City thanks Independence Blue Cross, Visit Philadelphia, Cashman & Associates, and ChatterBlast Media for making this campaign possible.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve nearly 8 million people nationwide. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit www.ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibx and on Twitter at @ibx . Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About DBHIDS

The Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health & Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) provides comprehensive behavioral health and intellectual disability services through a vast provider network. DBHIDS has been actively transforming Philadelphia's behavioral health system. This system transformation is rooted in a recovery and resilience-oriented approach. Visit www.DBHIDS.org for more information.

