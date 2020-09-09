City and Sea Group Celebrates 10 Years of Trusted Technical Services and Effective Planning & Engagement

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS Group, a trusted partner for successful project delivery, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. In 2010, the founders set out with a vision to provide excellence in urban planning, coastal & marine engineering projects, and infrastructure delivery ranging from ports to LNG marine terminals, transportation to waterfront development, power plants to industrial facilities, disaster recovery to coastal protection systems. The firm has been an integral part of the delivery of over $2 billion worth of projects and involved in the development of an additional $4 billion.

CAS Group is truly coastlines to skylines. The firm has performed multiple MetOcean data gathering programs utilizing its inventory of instrumentation to support the design of waterfront projects including two on the East River in New York City. CAS Group supports critical infrastructure project delivery and cleaner energy production. CAS Group served as the Program Manager for the new $1 billion Salem Harbor Station, a 674-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired, quick-start, combined-cycle electric generating facility in historic Salem, MA.

Company founder and president, Jennifer Lindbom commented, "It's gratifying to be recognized by the industry for our collaborative, proactive, and insightful expertise. CAS Group was founded a decade ago, but the beginnings truly started years prior. SVP Majid Yavary and I have brought our life's passions to our professions. We work tirelessly to help clients design and build strong projects and communities build better foundations for the future. We look forward to rolling out several exciting initiatives as part of the celebration."

To mark the anniversary, CAS Group will be launching its new website www.casgroupllc.com which features extensive project examples and detailed information about the firm. CAS Group received the official USPTO Notice of Publication Confirmation (U.S. Trademark SN 88670553) for "Coastlines to Skylines" which celebrates CAS Group's commitment to delivering the highest levels of service in any environment.

"I am proud to be a part CAS Group, a firm that is embodies the global expertise and a passion for excellence we bring to every project," said Majid Yavary, SVP. "We apply both established best practice and creative cutting-edge approaches to deliver cost-effective, efficient, and resilient solutions."

CAS Group offers four key service areas:

Advisory Services – The firm offers a unique suite of advisory services for private-sector development, investment, and delivery of high-value infrastructure projects. We offer reliable technical, contractual, and tactical guidance. Clients work directly with our elite team of advisors who have $8+ billion global project delivery track record.



Planning & Engagement - Genuine dialogue can create significant benefits. CAS Group works collaboratively with clients on public and stakeholder engagement programs. We develop effective messaging, mechanisms, and relationships that build awareness and generate diverse and inclusive participation. Our services are built upon a deep understanding of urban planning, design, and project implementation.



Coastal & Marine Engineering – CAS Group provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, and construction of coastal and marine facilities including shoreline and coastal flood protections, waterfront structures, container terminals, LNG Terminals, onshore and offshore liquid bulk terminals, dry bulk terminals, small craft harbors, dredging and land reclamation works, intakes and outfalls, navigation channels, and pipelines.



Program Management & Construction Management - Our lean in-house team provides personalized attention and value-driven, field-tested services. We manage entire programs or support discrete steps of the project cycle as part of a larger team. We support projects with a TIC up to $1 billion.

ABOUT CAS GROUP

CAS Group is a trusted engineering, urban planning, and program management firm providing responsive solutions, strategic guidance, and proven tactics to successfully move projects from concept to completion across the US and worldwide. CAS Group is a registered engineering company in TX and FL. The firm is a woman-owned small business certified with the cities of Houston and New York; port authorities of Houston and NY/NJ; states of TX, NY, CA, FL, LA, and MD; and the federal government. The firm was recently featured with the new trademark in the Port Publishing's 2020 Houston Port and Shipping Guide.

