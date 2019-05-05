City Council Calls On Mayor De Blasio To Invest $70 Million In Bridges To Better Jobs

NEW YORK, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City Council members Antonio Reynoso, Carlina Rivera, Ritchie Torres, and Mark Treyger - will be holding a press conference on the steps of City Hall on May 6th, 2019 at 12PM to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to invest $70 million in bridge programs in the New York City Budget for 2020.

Bridge programs are combined educational programs with a career focus which help jobseekers resolve crucial deficiencies in their educational attainment while simultaneously preparing them for their next step in either education, advanced training, or employment. This investment will bridge the divide between the tens of thousands of New Yorkers with reading and math shortfalls and the skills training programs that will enable them to advance into good jobs.

The City Council Executive Budget Response included a call for the Mayor to fulfill his promise to invest $60 million in bridge programs this year, and for an additional $10 million to be spent to meet the need that has only grown since 2014.

For too long, New York City's growing economy has not been accessible to all of our residents. Bridge programs represent a step toward building accessible career pathways and economic mobility for all New Yorkers.

For additional information, see this article in the Daily News .

WHO: Invest In Skills NYC, Councilmembers Reynoso, Rivera, Torres, and Treyger

WHAT: Bridges to Better Jobs Press Conference

WHEN: May 6th, 2019 at 12PM

WHERE: City Hall Steps

Invest in Skills NYC is a city-wide coalition that understands the economic imperative of investing in a skilled workforce for New York State and New York City. The coalition aims to make workforce development an economic priority and achieve policy change that streamlines the workforce development system through significant sustained state and local investment. The partnership is led by the New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals, JobsFirstNYC, and the NYC Employment and Training Coalition.

SOURCE Invest In Skills NYC