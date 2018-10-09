City Line Behavioral Healthcare Announces Executive Director For Life of Purpose- Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- City Line Behavioral Healthcare announces the executive leadership team for Life of Purpose - Florida. Andrew Rothermel, President & CEO of City Line Behavioral Healthcare, will also serve as President and CEO - Life of Purpose - Florida, and Kerry Coyle will serve as its Executive Director.

Kerry Coyle serves as the Executive Director of Life of Purpose Florida. An Alma Mater of Florida Atlantic University for both undergraduate and graduate school, she is perfectly aligned for executive leadership of our academically-focused institution located on the campus of FAU. She will lead the center's multidisciplinary team of clinical, academic, and medical professionals, and continue the elevation of standards of care based on evidence of efficacy, that is at the core of Life of Purpose Treatment. Experienced with more than 15 years of executive leadership excellence in behavioral healthcare, she leads with resolution and accomplishment. Ms. Coyle has served in various leadership positions at some of the most highly-regarded behavioral health facilities across the country. Her exemplary career includes increasing patient care and outcomes, legal compliance, program development, financial management, strategic planning and forecasting, cohesively creating working environments of appreciation and strong communication, clinical education, synergistic referral relationships, family programming, and alumni relations.

Rothermel says, "With her academic achievements, professional accomplishments, ethics and compassion, we are delighted and honored to have her as part of the team."

Please join Rothermel and Coyle as well as the rest of Life of Purpose Florida team, and key City Line executives - Rothermel, Keith Arnold-CMO, and Tom Leahey-CFO, at the LOP Florida Open House:

Friday, November 2, 2018

11:00am to 2:00pm

3848 FAU Boulevard, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33431

RSVP: to Lissa Franklin - lfranklin@loptreatment.com.

About City Line:

City Line Behavioral Healthcare LLC was created by Fulcrum Equity Partners as the holding company to own its current and future behavioral healthcare assets. City Line Behavioral Healthcare's core focus will be in identifying, acquiring and integrating treatment centers throughout the greater mid-atlantic and southeastern United States. To learn more, please visit www.citylinebh.com .

About Life of Purpose:

Life of Purpose Treatment Centers were created in 2013 by Founder Andrew Burki, MSW. Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, Life of Purpose Treatment Centers provides treatment services specifically designed to assist emerging adults struggling with substance use disorder who have a desire to focus on their education, vocational training and/or professional development.

