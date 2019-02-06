City Market Social House Wins Best Event Venue at 2019 Special Events Gala Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- City Market Social House, a new contemporary warehouse event space located in downtown L.A.'s Fashion District, won the prestigious 2019 Gala Award for Best Event Venue. Special Events magazine named the winners of the 34th Annual Gala Awards last month at a ceremony in San Diego.

City Market Social House

Since rolling open its doors last April, City Market Social House has become the hottest venue for those seeking a unique event space. The venue is housed in a loft-style contemporary warehouse with vaulted bow-truss ceilings, concrete and exposed brick walls and a free-flowing indoor-outdoor design that spans over 12,000 feet of full-service event space, creating a canvas that can be quickly transformed to host corporate events, award shows, product launches, conferences, filming and private social celebrations.

"We had a grand vision for this place. It's quickly grown into something even better than we could have ever imagined and winning the Gala Award is certainly an unexpected honor," said Nicole Stubbs, general manager of City Market Social House. "The community has really embraced what we're doing here. We're not a typical banquet hall. We're creating unique experiences that people are talking about. There's a contagious energy."

The venue has been pre-wired and powered for any lighting, sound or power scheme one could dream up, with in-house audiovisual capabilities and event production services by VOX Productions. A vast state-of-the-art commercial kitchen (with viewing loft) offers a diverse variety of customizable catering options, which include choosing from a hand-curated list of preferred caterers or bringing in specialty culinary service.

The space can comfortably hold 400 people for weddings, 500 for banquets, 800 for concerts or fashion shows or 1,000 for receptions. There's also 3,500 square feet of outdoor courtyard space and a green room.

About The Special Events Gala Awards: The oldest and most prestigious award in the event industry, the Gala Awards salute event professionals who raise the bar for innovation and honor outstanding event work from around the world, including categories for social events, corporate events, production and technical expertise and specialties such as design, décor, catering and entertainment. For more information, visit www.specialevents.com/gala-awards.

About City Market Social House: The City Market Social House is located less than one mile from the Los Angeles Convention Center in L.A.'s Fashion District. In addition to the 2019 Gala Award, City Market Social House was also named one of the top 10 most notable Los Angeles venue openings of 2018 by BizBash. For more information or to inquire about hosting an event, visit www.citymarketsocialhouse.com.

