City MOGULS Announces E-Commerce Speed Mentorship Event Supported by Shopify

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founders Dani Kagan and Victoria Marshman lead by example in a challenging time for businesses, shifting their focus from the renowned MOGUL Awards fashion show to supporting a network of thousands of entrepreneurs through programming, mentorship and education for the next generation of business leaders. Introducing the E-Commerce Speed Mentorship Event, City MOGULS provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to seek advice on their businesses from a panel of expert mentors, virtually, on June 17th, 2021.

Promising entrepreneurs can apply for a chance to present on the live virtual stage. 20 finalists will be selected to share their businesses on June 17th, 2021 at 12 PM EDT with a panel of expert mentors including Rajen Ruparell, founder of Endy and board member at Clearco (formerly Clearbanc), Monica Abramov and Anastassia Boguslavskaya, co-founders at Lunata Inc., and Cassandra Ratcliffe, Community Manager for Canada at Shopify.

"We launched our Speed Mentorship series because we wanted to ensure that entrepreneurs, now more than ever, know that there are communities built to support and guide them on their mission to make an impact. With the E-Commerce event, we are thrilled to be able to provide our community with top notch insight and advice to scale their e-commerce business," says Kagan.

"Our mission has always been to create a community that helps guide and build the next generation of mission-driven entrepreneurs who support one another, and give back to the world. This event marries North America's top e-commerce MOGULS with budding entrepreneurs, providing invaluable, real-time feedback and insight on their businesses. Our event helps build a community of motivated leaders that can collaborate on future endeavors long after participating in the event," shared Marshman.

Applications for the City MOGULS E-Commerce Speed Mentorship Event are live now and close Thursday June 10th at 11:59 pm EDT. For more information on how to enter, including event guidelines please visit:https://www.citymoguls.com/go/ecommercespeedmentorship/

Throwing this event is the City MOGULS team. Their story: Kindred spirits of over 10 years, Victoria and Dani met on the University of Toronto dance team. Both passionate about bringing people together for a cause, they began organizing fundraising events while finishing up their undergraduate degrees at U of T. ⁠Quickly establishing themselves as a powerful duo, Dani and Victoria had a vision to celebrate entrepreneurship in a unique way and give back to local charities. Their hope was to bring the entrepreneurial community together to connect and celebrate one another. ⁠Fast forward to 2016, they put on the first-ever MOGUL Awards (formerly the City MOGULS Runway Show), celebrating Canada's top entrepreneurs in a runway show for Canadian charities. In 2019, the renown event earned acclaim as a National Award Finalist for Best Fundraising Events by the Canadian Special Awards and to date has raised over $250,000 in support of Canadian Charities. When 2020 brought the world new challenges, the duo shifted their focus and used their passion to create a year-round community, providing programming, mentorship, resources and events to aspiring business leaders online. Today, with a network of thousands of entrepreneurs and growing, what started as one event has now blossomed into a thriving, supportive, and empowered community of entrepreneurs and leaders. City MOGULS continues to fulfill their mission of celebrating, connecting, and educating entrepreneurs into the next generation of powerhouse leaders.

About City Moguls

City MOGULS is a growing network that celebrates, educates, and connects innovative entrepreneurs to inspire great leaders. Through unique programming and resources such as Webinars, Workshops, #MOGULCrews, and MOGUL Mentorship, MOGUL Grant, and MOGUL Membership, City MOGULS connects entrepreneurs to grow their minds and networks to build empowered communities.

