City MOGULS Back to Business Challenge

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founders Dani Kagan and Victoria Marshman have been leaders in the entrepreneurial space since they founded the renowned MOGUL Awards back in 2016. Since then, they have built a network of thousands of entrepreneurs through programming, mentorship, mastermind groups, events, and resources.

Introducing the Back To Business Challenge where entrepreneurs from diverse industries will participate in a 5-day workshop series. Free for all entrepreneurs, the entire City MOGULS entrepreneurial community will be completing the challenge live starting September 20th, 2021. Each day is dedicated to instilling Kagan and Marshman's framework for success, motivation, and the daily practices that it takes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Throughout the 5 days, entrepreneurs are challenged to participate in live daily sessions to gain strategies and tangible tools for success as they transition from summer holidays to regular business routines. Each day is dedicated to what City MOGULS has found to be the secret recipe for entrepreneurial growth and success:

Day 1: Setting Your Priorities Straight – Get clear on your business intentions

Day 2: Get Intentional – Take ownership of your priorities & lead with intention for the rest of 2021

Day 3: Get Advice – featuring expert MOGUL Mentors: Jian Magen, Yossi Fisher, Laura Brailsford, Sabine Schleese, and Francis Desrochers

Day 4: Take Action – Stephanie Rourke Jackson shares her philosophy on having courageous conversations and how to take action

Day 5: Celebrate – Declare your intentions and get ready to crush the rest of 2021

"We launched the Back To Business workshop series because we understand how overwhelming it can be to get back on track with business goals and priorities, especially now. Our mission is to provide the best connections, support, and education to the entrepreneurial community," says Kagan.

"This series is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to get back on track with our proven success formula, get connected with a network of entrepreneurs and mentors who will provide them with confidence, guidance, and tangible action steps to grow and scale their business. This challenge will foster a sense of community that will translate into future collaborations and support long after the series concludes," shared Marshman.

Entrepreneurs who are up to the challenge and are ready to commit to growth for the rest of 2021, and beyond, can sign up for free and participate in the challenge here: City MOGULS – Back to Business Challenge

Early stage entrepreneurs who are looking to extend their professional network, scale their businesses, and create impactful change through their business can join the City MOGULS community as a MOGUL Member. Members have the opportunity to work with a MOGUL Mentor, join a MOGUL Crew mastermind cohort, and attend monthly virtual hangouts. Plus gain access to a library of resources and past virtual workshops, and much more.

MOGUL Membership is closing on October 1st at 11:59 EDT and will not open again until early 2022. Apply to be a MOGUL Member here: https://citymoguls.com/register/

About City MOGULS

Kindred spirits of over 10 years, Victoria and Dani met on the University of Toronto dance team. ⁠Quickly establishing themselves as a powerful duo, Dani and Victoria had a vision to celebrate entrepreneurship in a unique way and give back to local charities. Their hope was to bring the entrepreneurial community together to connect and celebrate one another. ⁠Fast forward to 2016, they put on the first-ever MOGUL Awards (formerly the City MOGULS Runway Show), celebrating Canada's top entrepreneurs in a runway show for Canadian charities. When 2020 brought the world new challenges, the duo shifted their focus and used their passion to create a year-round community, providing programming, mentorship, resources and events to aspiring business leaders online. Today, with a network of thousands of entrepreneurs and growing, what started as one event has now blossomed into a thriving, supportive, and empowered community of entrepreneurs and leaders.

