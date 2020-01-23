City of Altamonte Springs Celebrates Landmark Centennial

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded 100 years ago, Altamonte Springs was home to 42 registered voters, a few dirt roads and a lonely post office. Today, the City is one of the region's strongest economic entities, where more than 45,000 residents call home and one million people visit each year. Honoring a century of innovation and progress, Altamonte Springs welcomes its Centennial by celebrating past, present and future successes.

The City of Altamonte Springs and XL 106.7 partner to host Red Hot & Boom?the ultimate summertime celebration every year on July 3. With electric sounds, dazzling skies and plenty of patriotism, Red Hot & Boom brings that feel-good, summer vibe to Central Florida hosting nearly 200,000 event patrons.

"Altamonte Springs has become a world-class community, and this Centennial is our way of honoring all those, past and present, who share a vision of changing our City for the better," said City Manager Frank Martz. "Altamonte Springs has a rich history deeply rooted in innovation, creativity and the discovery of the next level of residential and commercial amenities. In the coming decade, we will expand our partnerships nationally and internationally to make our City truly a 21st-century community."

Through the lens of ambition and community, the City has led the way as a premier municipality in the United States, helping to modernize the way governments serve their residents, businesses and partners around the world while becoming completely debt-free. To honor its Centennial, the City is focusing on fostering community pride, leveraging technology to explore forward-thinking solutions and toasting to the Altamonte Springs legacy of community, innovation, leadership and vision. The City will also release Centennial issues of the Altamonte Springs magazine to showcase the Anniversary's pillars of excellence, alongside vibrant stories of its unique community. The 100 Year Anniversary reflects the City's strong commitment to a future-ready city that champions sustainability, ingenuity and progress.

INVESTMENT IN COMMUNITY

Altamonte Springs serves its community with world-class services while providing the highest quality of municipal amenities and building life-long relationships with residents, businesses and visitors alike.

DEDICATION TO INNOVATION

As a premier city in Central Florida, our extraordinarily diverse creativity and spirit of discovery transform lifestyles to support a thriving community.

FORWARD-THINKING LEADERSHIP

As a cornerstone of Altamonte Springs' philosophy and culture, the City proactively embraces forward-thinking leadership while maintaining a fiscally conservative mindset.

SUSTAINABLE VISION

The City aims to engineer the foundation of Altamonte Springs' next 100 years as we grow to support the future needs of our community with sustainable and strategic visioning.

"I have lived in Altamonte Springs for over 30 years," said Mayor Pat Bates. "I can't think of a better place in Central Florida that offers such high-quality municipal services and leisure programs for its residents. I am so proud to call this beautiful city home and celebrate this milestone accomplishment with the entire community."

Throughout 2020, residents and visitors can look forward to Centennial-themed activities and events that will showcase the City Library's 60th anniversary, Red Hot & Boom's 25th anniversary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, custom giveaways and sustainable initiatives that will all paint a vivid tapestry of this unique celebration.

To view the first Centennial edition of the City of Altamonte Springs Magazine, please visit www.Altamonte.org/Centennial.

