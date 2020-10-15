City of Boynton Beach Introduces Contactless Parking Payments with the ParkMobile App

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 20 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the parking spot. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter or pay station.

ParkMobile has a large presence in Florida with over 3.4 million users and is available in the cities of West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Hollywood, Delray Beach, and Miami Beach. The app is also available further north in Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Gainesville, and Jacksonville. Beyond Florida, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. including Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans, and many more.

"Boynton Beach's new partnership with ParkMobile will create a better parking experience for our community," says Director of Public Works & Engineering for Boynton Beach, Andrew Mack. "By offering a contactless parking payment option, our residents and visitors can enjoy visiting our beach and boat ramps and safely pay for parking without having to touch the physical equipment."

"We're excited to add Boynton Beach to our network in the state of Florida," says ParkMobile CEO, Jon Ziglar, "The app is widely available up and down I-95, from Jacksonville to Miami Beach, making it safe and easy to pay for parking everywhere you go."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

