City of Delray Beach Approves Consent Order with the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2021, the Delray Beach City Commission unanimously voted to approve a Consent Order with the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County (DOH). As part of the Order, the City will remit $1,021,193.90 to the DOH.

"Over the past 20 months, a great deal of work has been done to bring the City's reclaimed cross-connection control program into compliance," City Manager Terrence Moore said. "That work was taken into account during the negotiations process, and ultimately led to an $800,000 reduced remittance from what was originally proposed by the DOH."

Since February 2020, the City has conducted 1,645 site and compliance inspections and installed proper backflow devices on water service lines. Then, after receiving approval from the DOH, the City resumed reclaimed water service to all but eight reclaimed water customers.

In addition to completing the work associated with the City's reclaimed water system, the City is in the process of considering the development and construction of a new state-of-the-art water plant to serve its 68,000 residents and businesses. Over the next several months, the City will also complete a utilities rate study as well as review potential funding options for the project.

"The implementation of sustainable capital improvement programs is our top priority," said Moore. "The proposed new water plant is just one of a number of projects we are developing to ensure we both meet and exceed our community's future needs accordingly," said Moore.

For more information about the City of Delray Beach's utility services, visit https://www.delraybeachfl.gov/government/city-departments/utilities.

ABOUT THE CITY OF DELRAY BEACH

Delray Beach is a vibrant city with miles of award-winning beaches. Once a quiet beach-town, Delray Beach's population has nearly doubled over the last 30 years to nearly 70,000 residents.

Delray Beach is known for its unique historic character and dynamic arts scene and exciting nightlife, all of which draw millions of visitors each year. Downtown Delray Beach is made up of several neighborhoods, including the Pineapple Grove Arts District and The Ave, where hundreds of restaurants, cafes, art galleries, shops, and boutique hotels can be found.

Named "Most Fun Small Town in the USA" by Rand McNally and USA Today, the City of Delray Beach is also a three-time winner of the All-American City Award and is the only city in Palm Beach County to receive this honor. The city is also an award-winning international tennis destination, hosting several professional ATP and charitable championships each year.

