City of Fort Lauderdale Installs Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Integrative Communications Technologies for Emergency First Responders

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Fort Lauderdale has looked around the corner to Agile Interoperable Solutions of Sunrise, FL in selecting integrative communications technologies for its first responders, city management and other critical public safety operations managers. Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS), www.aisinterop.com, is the leading provider of interoperable communications solutions that enable public and private organizations to achieve seamless connectivity in the most challenging environments. AIS technologies will help Fort Lauderdale law enforcement, HAZMAT crews, emergency responders and all City Managers responsible for public safety seamlessly communicate in a crisis despite their different communications systems, even when the internet is down.

"Preparing for a natural disaster such as a hurricane or any man-made crisis situation where the lives of community members and first responders are involved is primary responsibility for all municipality leaders. A critical aspect of that is having a reliable, seamless and fully integrated communications capability and that's exactly what Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) delivers," said CEO Vernon Guillermo. "We have worked to provide world-class communications coordination technologies into Fort Lauderdale's systems. In many instances, AIS develops one-of-a-kind technologies that will allow all law enforcement, first responders and critical players involved in such crises to communicate without interference under the harshest and most extraordinary of circumstances. As a result, we believe the City of Ft. Lauderdale is more prepared than ever to manage these situations and save lives."

Fort Lauderdale has already purchased and installed much of its AIS technology into its emergency protocol planning and current equipment. To date, the City has made operational AIS's flagship CORE (Common Operating Radio Engine) products including Mobile CORE and CORE Patrol. CORE products integrate Landline, Cellular, Radio, Wi-Fi and Satellite communications in both stationary and portable, rugged enclosures all supporting unified incident command functions. CORE, is a complete solution combining hardware, software, mobile applications, and customer-tailored workflows. It represents the state-of-the-art in interoperability systems connecting radio, cellular, satellite, hardline, and Wi-Fi for seamless, efficient, and secure communications between multiple parties/agencies. All AIS CORE products are Band 14 capable, ready to support the FirstNet www.firstnet.com network as it becomes available. Simply put, CORE products save time and lives!

"We are proud to be working in the communities in which we live and work,especially since we are in the most critical time of hurricane season," said Vernon. "Our technologies are designed to function in any emergency environment and engineered to work in the harshest environments when all other communications are either down or not integrated so each and every responder can communicate with one another."

For more information about AIS, its CORE technologies, its work with the City of Fort Lauderdale and to speak with company officials, please contact Shep Doniger at 561-637-5750 or sdoniger@bdcginc.com.

Contact Shep Doniger

561-637-5750

sdoniger@bdcginc.com

SOURCE Agile Interoperable Solutions

Related Links

http://www.aisinterop.com

