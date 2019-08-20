City of Friendswood Announces Grand Opening of PetSafe® Dog Park

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Friendswood will hold a grand opening event to celebrate the opening of the Friendswood PetSafe® Dog Park on Wednesday, August 28. The 1.6 acre dog park was made possible through the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ program, a grant program that provides funding to create safe, off-leash dog parks nationwide.

Caden Fischer, a local Life Scout and high school student, worked for years with the City of Friendswood to build a dog-friendly park as his Eagle Scout project. After hosting a variety of fundraisers, the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ grant made it possible to complete the dog park.

"The Friendswood community has shown immense passion in creating a safe place where pet owners can bring their dogs, and PetSafe® is grateful for the opportunity to make this dream come to life," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "We strive to provide communities like Friendswood with the funding needed to make pet-friendly additions that benefit both the residents and their furry friends."

City of Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman is equally enthused, saying "I am very excited that our dog park is about to open. This project has been a big dream for many people and I'm proud of everyone who has played a part in bringing us to this point of completion. This park will prove to be worth the investment of time and energy for many generations to come."

All vaccinated dogs and their owners are invited to attend the grand opening on August 28 at 5 p.m. to receive a first look at the new park, and enjoy special vendors, door prizes and giveaways. The new Friendswood PetSafe® Dog Park is located in the Old City Park at 300 Briarmeadow Avenue. Friendswood Mayor and Council will be in attendance.

In 2011, PetSafe® brand developed and launched the nationwide Bark for Your Park™ campaign with the goal of providing dog parks that community members, civic leaders and pet owners would love, use and support for years to come. To date, PetSafe® brand has donated over $1.6 million dollars, which has helped fund 81 off-leash parks.

