City of La Crosse Partners with ParkMobile for Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile is a free app available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on nearby signs, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile has over 300,000 users in the state of Wisconsin and can be used to pay for parking in Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay, Lake Geneva and more. ParkMobile is also available at University of Wisconsin-Madison, Green Bay, and Milwaukee campuses. Beyond Wisconsin, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. including Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Columbus, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh.

"The City of La Crosse is pleased to partner with ParkMobile to provide our residents and visitors with an upgraded mobile parking app experience," says Greg Elsen, Parking Utility Coordinator. "The ParkMobile app lets people quickly and easily pay for parking without touching a meter, which is safer for everyone."

"We are excited to add another great Wisconsin city to our network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the state who can use the app to easily and safely pay for parking wherever they go."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

