City of Las Vegas Launches Smart Curbside Management Corridor with Cox

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cox Communications announced it has initiated a pilot partnership with the city of Las Vegas to trial its smart curbside management solution from Cox2M, aimed at reducing downtown traffic congestion.

The goal of the Las Vegas pilot is to reduce traffic congestion in downtown Las Vegas. Covering six parking spots along the sidewalk adjacent to the 100 block of Main Street are two digital kiosks that utilize video analytics and smart parking technology to better manage active curb loading zones for taxis and rideshares, making conditions safer for visitors and pedestrians.

"The city is working on a variety of smart and innovative public-private partnerships, just like this one," said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. "We appreciate Cox for their out-of-the-box thinking and assistance as we work together to ease traffic congestion in our downtown. It's ideas like this one that will move our city into the future."

"Our relationship with the communities of Southern Nevada runs deep and developing the pilot program with the city of Las Vegas has been a huge step forward in exploring what we can do with smart community technology," said Derrick Hill, vice president, Cox Business Las Vegas. "We are absolutely committed to improving the way of life for Southern Nevadans, and we're proud to be partnering with the city to utilize strategic technology to enhance the overall visitor experience."

"Installing the curbside management kiosks demonstrates the innovation that Las Vegas is pursuing to create a smarter ecosystem for visitors and residents," said Barak Weinisman, vice president, Cox2M and smart communities. "We look forward to working with the city to help ease traffic flow and showcase how kiosks can enable visitor engagement."

Video analytics from devices along the curb will capture vehicle and license plate information and send utilization data to the kiosks to kick off a countdown timer. If a vehicle remains in the loading zone after the countdown ends, the system reports the incident directly to the city, ensuring a constant flow of traffic.

On the backend, the Cox platform provides cloud processing of traffic flow information, an on-screen interface to display vehicle information, and an online portal to report traffic flows and pedestrian counts.

Additionally, Cox Media explores the placement of advertisements on the kiosks and how that can provide local businesses with brand presence in vibrant downtown Las Vegas.

"We are excited to be part of the technology that moves Las Vegas forward as a Smart City," said Tonya Ruby, vice president, Cox Media Las Vegas. "Cox Media is all about finding solutions for local businesses and these kiosks are another way we can deliver relevant messages to residents and visitors."

After weeks of successful testing, installation is completed. The six-month pilot began recently in early March, with the potential to resume upon successful operation. For more information on Cox2M, visit www.cox2m.com.

About Cox Communications:

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox Business:

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About Cox2M:

A new Cox Communications business line, Cox2M is committed to enabling truly connected environments by providing commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to businesses and communities. Cox2M delivers the ability to monitor and track commercial assets, powering operational efficiencies and improved experiences for its customers. Cox2M's end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrate connectivity, hardware, software and analytics to solve customer problems. Cox2M currently serves the automotive sector and is broadening its focus to other business sectors, cities, and communities. from cars to power business and operational decisions and provide massive return-on-investment.

About Cox Media:

Cox Media is the advertising sales division of Cox Communications, the third largest cable entertainment and broadband services provider in the country. With nearly 30 offices in 18 different states, Cox Media covers six million households across our footprint, connecting advertisers of all sizes to audiences across multiple screens. Anyone, anywhere, any screen is at the center of our core offerings, with a focus on innovative digital media and TV advertising solutions to match individual client needs.

SOURCE Cox Communications